Ashiya, Japan—Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the world's oldest person, has died at the age of 116.

Officials said Itooka died in a nursing home in the city of Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

Legit.ng reports that the GWR recognised Itooka as the oldest person in the world after Spain's Maria Branyas Morera died in August 2024 at age 117.

Tomiko Itooka gave us courage, says Takashima

Meanwhile, Ashiya's mayor, Ryosuke Takashima, has reacted to the death.

"Ms Itooka gave us courage and hope through her long life," the 27-year-old mayor said in a statement reported by BBC.

"We thank her for it."

GWR has also confirmed Itooka's death.

"Sad news today that the world's oldest person Tomiko Itooka has died at the age of 116. Our thoughts are with her family," GWR posted on X.

According to officials, a funeral service was held with family and friends.

Who is Tomiko Itooka?

Born in May 1908, Misao Itooka lived through two world wars and the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed significant technological advancements, including the launch of the Ford Model T car in the United States the same year she was born.

Itooka was verified as the world's oldest person by GWR in September 2024 and was presented with an official certificate on Respect for the Aged Day, a Japanese public holiday.

According to local officials, Itooka enjoyed an active lifestyle in her youth, playing volleyball and climbing Mount Ontontake, which stands at 3,067 meters (10,062 feet), twice.

In her later years, Itooka's favourite foods included bananas and Calpis, a popular Japanese soft drink.

Itooka married at 20 and had four children, with one son and one daughter surviving her. She is also survived by five grandchildren.

Who is world's oldest person after Tomiko Itooka's death?

BBC reported that Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Itooka and is 116, is now believed to be the world's oldest person.

The GWR is yet to confirm this.

