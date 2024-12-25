Singer Tiwa Savage is often regarded as the queen of Afrobeats but she has also built a name as a fashion icon in the industry

She can be seen rocking different kinds of outfits especially the ones that expose her body and leave little to the imagination

Legit.ng highlights some of the times Tiwa Savage broke the internet for flaunting her curvy body in and sultry outfits

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has built her brand as a successful music star and fashion icon. The mother of one is a lover of luxurious designs and she rocks them in different patterns.

The 44-year-old has proven that age does not limit her whenever she wants to wear her skimpy outfits. Besides, it makes her to become a topic of discussion as her fans drool over her.

Times Tiwa Savage had fans drool over her because of her outfits. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some moments that the Somebody Son hitmaker slayed in raunchy outfits that turned heads at events and on social media.

1. Tiwa Savage rocks mini skirt

The singer became a cynosure of eyes as she attended an occasion rocking a mini purple skirt and deep blue top that exposed her cleavage.

Her portable purple bag matched her skirt and she stepped out looking like a million dollars. Her colleagues and fans were impressed by her cute look and complimented her.

Fashion designer Tolu Bally described Tiwa as the queen of all queens on the comments section of her Instagram page.

2. Tiwa Savage wears leopard skin bra, skirt

The fashion icon felt she has not done enough and she wore a leopard skin bra and skirt as she vibed to one of Ruger's songs, which she was featured on.

Her fans hailed her smooth body and noted that she looks like fresh bread. Others encouraged her to do what she loves and not bother herself about naysayers. Some fans also said that God has blessed her, hence, she should continue to shine in what she does.

3. Tiwa Savage slays in white under pant

The style icon got a series of backlashes after she rocked a white under pant and yellow shirt. Some netizens said she was doing too much to expose her body and it wasn't right.

However, some people praised her surgeon and assumed that she worked on her body. Others accused her of being a bad example to the younger generation.

A netizen @stanleymillion on Instagram commented:

"She just they do this to be happy. She's not happy and it is not easy to be a single mother."

4. Tiwa Savage glows in short skirt

The singer, who is also an actress, wore a mini skirt and white shirt which had the flag of the United States of America on it.

Her colleagues and fans proclaimed their love for her. They further admitted that she was very beautiful as she announced the release date of her latest single Forgiveness.

5. Tiwa Savage slays in mini dress

The Eminado crooner shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a short white dress which exposed the tattoos on her thighs.

Her fans noted that Tiwa does not look her age and her skin is glowing endlessly. They also hailed her for having a youthful vibe with her amazing fashion sense.

Tiwa Savage attends Burberry fashion show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage turned heads as she attended the 2024 Burberry ready-to-wear fashion show in London.

The beautiful songstress wore the luxurious brand's outfit as she posed with some notable names, including Skepta.

She showed off her Burberry jacket attire, which exposed some of her body parts and made her fans drool over her.

Source: Legit.ng