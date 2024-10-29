Tiwa Savage has opened up on the benefits of being an established artiste as she shared how it makes her produce the kinds of song she wants

In an interview, the Somebody Son crooner revealed when she and Don Jazzy were working on Eminado and she noted that she did not like the song

She stated that her opinion did not count because the music producer forced the song on her, however, the song became a hit

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has shared that when she started her career in the music industry, she compromised her sound to fit into what the people wanted.

However, she said she now creates whatever she desires because she is an established artiste. She made this known during an interview with ex-BBNaija star and On-Air-Personality Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, on Cool FM.

The songstress also recalled when she and music producer Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, wanted to produce her album and they worked on the song Eminado.

Tiwa said she hated the song but Don Jazzy said the song must be on the album. Eminado later became a hit and it pissed her off the more because she had to perform the songs at events for her fans.

She said that Don Jazzy understands the market and she hates to admit to the Mavin Records boss whenever he is right.

Don Jazzy reacts to Tiwa Savage's interview

In the comments of the interview, Don Jazzy hailed the singer's gorgeous look. He wrote:

"See as person fresh. Fresh Queen."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage on Don Jazzy

Check out some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview below:

@okwy_udeagbala:

"Tacha is doing well with this radio thing."

@misspragmatic:

"That’s why you should work with people you trust have your best interest at heart."

@ipayewale:

"Follow who know road is the moral of the story."

@chibykexchange1:

"Nobody badder, na why he's the Supreme Leader."

@lasimofficial:

"This has given me so much hope."

