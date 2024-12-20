Singer Flavour is known for his fashion sense and often wears outfits that gather mixed reactions from netizens

At an event, he wore a sleeveless purple top that exposed his shoulders and some parts of his back

The outfit made some people uncomfortable and they advised him on how to dress instead of what he wore

Singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, caused a buzz on social media after a video of him wearing a female-looking outfit was shared online.

In the video, the Game Changer crooner bantered in Igbo with former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, and hugged him before they parted ways.

Flavour's outfit exposed his shoulders and parts of his back, and it caused netizens to wonder why he chose to wear it. Some people noted that the music star has been crossdressing for a while now.

However, others advised him to wear singlets like his colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, or go shirtless like Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. A netizen Aya said that Flavour is dressing like one of the participants in Real Housewives of Lagos.

See Flavour's outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Flavour's controversial outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Flavour's feminine-looking outfit below:

@Comeback_snarky:

"Flavour had been cross dressing subtly for a while now."

@Slanddi:

"Just wear singlet like Wiz or be shirtless like Burna. Stop this feminine look as a man."

@zenky117:

"He’s wearing something that if a normal person wears it, the person would be called mentally unstable."

@Stevennelson111:

"He just dey dress like Cinderella since the genesis of this year, and he ain't stopping anytime soon. Lol."

@Dnpassion:

"These days we see men acting and dressing like women. It is finished."

@nuggetman1_:

"One day flavour will tell us the truth."

@QwanToMNtorVick:

"Lol. Na before person fit wear this kind cloth as cruise. But this days, we go de observe you first."

@moe4dem:

"Lowkey, Flavor follow for celebs wey dey influence crossdressing."

Mixed reactions trail Flavour's outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Flavour got many talking on social media concerning the unconventional outfit he wore for his just-concluded London show.

Flavour was seen in images and videos circulating online wearing a crop top and a flare white high-waist trouser that displayed the contour of his manhood as he performed.

The provocative costume elicited reactions from netizens, who shared their thoughts and ideas on Flavour’s odd fashion choice.

