Nigerian highlife maestro Flavour got many talking on social media concerning the unconventional outfit he wore for his just-concluded London show

Flavour was seen in images and videos circulating online wearing a crop top and a flare white high-waist trouser that displayed the contour of his manhood as he performed

The provocative costume elicited reactions from netizens, who shared their thoughts and ideas on Flavour’s odd fashion choice

Nigerian highlife artist Chinedu Okoli, best known by his stage name Flavour N’abania, has prompted conflicting social media reactions to his fashion statement during his show in London on Friday, August 4.

The Ijele crooner, who wore a net crop top and high-waisted flare trousers to the show, got people talking about his clothing choice.

Flavour's net crop top and flare trouser at his London concert sparks reactions online Credit: @2niteflavour

His costume has now gained a lot of attention on social media. While some chastised the N’abania singer for wearing a feminine dress, others praised the artist’s design skills.

Flavour outfit sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the various reactions to Flavour’s outfit;

real.ibrahim.aliyu:

"I don't know weather em want join bobrisky Dem."

4evasandy_shero:

"He is doing what he loves best he don't have time for your nasty negativity."

temynikan:

"My eyes is just focused somewhere ."

dave.mike.169:

"Nothing is wrong with the top, if it's the bulging object on his trouser maybe not good. But let others wear they want as far, his not naked."

bigbronaija.allstars:

" what manner of crop top and takpard bongo trouser is this?"

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"When you no longer wanna be in the closet."

Somychristyz:

"When she asked me to get in touch with my feminine side ."

lifelineswithmima1:

"His giving fela vibes ."

therealtokstar:

"Fela dressed like this, no one dared call him anything other than a man. Let men breeefe/dress how they want."

Woman drags Flavour for his fashion sense

Popular Nigerian highlife singer, Flavour, was slammed by a female netizen who deemed his fashion unacceptable.

The singer recently shared a video of himself draped in an open V-neck black shirt and shiny net red trousers, displaying his suave masculine contours.

In an unexpected twist of events, the Indigenous artist replied to the woman, as netizens gave their hot takes on the situation.

