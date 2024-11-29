The Aba Fashion Week brought creativity and innovation in one piece as models showcased interesting outfits from designers

From the attires to the shoes and the accessories, the fashion show was a masterpiece and left attendees breathless

The fashion designers displayed art with different fabrics and gave netizens different options to pick from

The extent fashion designers can go to display creativity was proven at the Aba Fashion Week which was held between November 27 and 29, 2024, in Abia state.

Models flaunt their creative outfits at the Aba Fashion Week. Image credit: @aba_fashionweek

It featured show-stopping collections from top designers, remarkable runway moments, and a memorable celebration of unique styles.

The street vibes came alive with magnificent combinations and self-expression. The ability to blend different colours of fabrics and mix styles that resonate with African and Western patterns made the fashion show stand out.

Netizens who glanced through the pictures admitted that the outfits were incredibly crafted and the designers did not come to play.

See some of the outfits below:

Check out another creative design below:

A model re-defines fashion with different fabrics below:

See other designs below:

Reactions to Aba Fashion Week

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Aba Fashion Week below:

@solomon_blac:

"It's giving florals, it's giving masquerade at same time, give me Italy, give me Dolce Gabbana."

@promking_97:

"Very creative. I so like this fashion week... Most people I have seen dressed well...unlike d other fashion week."

@thebrand_jibi:

"Weldon ma, creative and outstanding fashion sense."

@chinonysconcept:

"The way this outfit takes enter my eye eh."

melvinejiogu:

"Fashionista… but in this economy, the material to make this will cost o."

@kingchiapparels:

"@nnajiofor_michael_ you finish work."

@imgreat_01:

"Ona dor wetin ona don start. We call this street to sky."

