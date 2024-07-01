Actress Sharon Ooja's wedding might have come and gone but the memories are still fresh in the hearts of her fans

Some of the remarkable memories from the breathtaking event were the decor, the notable guests, and the outfits worn

Sharon did not disappoint her fans as she rocked classy outfits for her traditional and white wedding

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, was on top of her fashion game as she got married traditionally on June 27 and had her white wedding on June 29 in Abuja.

She wore different gorgeous outfits that showed that she didn't come to play and was ready to deliver some style inspiration.

Sharon Ooja and her husband look fabulous in their wedding outfits. Image credit: @sharonooja

Legit.ng checks out how the movie star impressed her fans with her classy fashion taste in this article.

1. Sharon stuns in silver outfit

The actress and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, looked dazzling in their traditional outfits. Sharon wore a silver dress with a short puffy hand. The upper part of her outfit exposed her chest to a little extent.

However, she did justice to it as she rocked a bold silver necklace that matched her attire. Her stylish 'gele' also gave her a royal look that had her fans wowed.

The groom complemented his outfit with red coral beads on his neck and wrists, and he rocked a red cap that made him look regal.

2. Sharon rocks sassy green attire

For her next traditional look, Sharon wore a green corset dress with gold designs. She combined her attire with jewelleries that gave her a cultural vibe.

Her hair was adorned with red beads and wore makeup that complimented her beauty. She looked resplendent as she struck different stylish poses with her husband who wore a matching attire.

3. Sharon looks dazzling in stylish robe

The role interpreter was ready for her white wedding and decided to be more daring in her looks. She wore a stylish white robe made of fur and had a long slit in its front which exposed her cleavage.

She was ecstatic with the knowledge that she was getting married to her dream man with a kind heart, as she described him.

Her silver earrings, shoes, and makeup were in place as they did justice to her fabulous look.

4. Sharon wears breathtaking wedding dress

The movie star was in her full glory as she wore a stunning white dress for her church wedding. She rocked a beautiful crown and earrings that gave her a perfect look.

Her dress had a flair design below her knees and was styled with a long veil which made her look glamorous. She glowed in her attire as she posed for pictures with her bridesmaids.

Fashion designer, Veekee James, made the wedding dress and noted that it took a great amount of effort and time. She also used thousands of beads, and sequins, and ensured that she made plenty of lines on the dress.

5. Sharon glows in fabulous pink attire

The beautiful bride wore an off-shoulder pink dress for her wedding reception. It had a flowery design in her hips area which gave the outfit a sassy look. Her pink earrings and hairband complemented her attire.

Her groom wore a white jacket over a black trouser and black shoes. Their display of affection was mind-blowing and mesmerised their fans.

6. Sharon wows fans with red party dress

The stunning bride did not leave any stone unturned as she looked magnificent in her short red dress for the after-party. She rocked classy red shoes that matched her attire and silver earrings that looked gorgeous on her.

She flaunted her stylish hairstyle as she displayed several angles of her outfit and did some lovey-dovey gestures at her husband. Ugo wore a black shirt, trousers, and shoes, and he looked perfect for the occasion.

