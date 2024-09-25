Some kids showed the stuff they were made of as they practiced how they would turn heads when they attended an upcoming fashion show

The young models rocked black singlet on black leggings and jean skirts as they walked majestically on a tarred road

Their steeze and composure were recognised by netizens who admitted that they were prepared for the GTCo fashion weekend

As the date for the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCo) fashion weekend draws near, some kids practiced what they will display if they get selected for the runway show.

Kids showcase their modeling skills on the road. Image credit: @flexible_tony_concept

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @flexible_tony_concept on Instagram, the kids' models took turns to flaunt their modeling prowess which captured the hearts of netizens.

The three girls wore black singlets on short jean skirts and leggings. Two of the girls rocked black heels while the third girl slayed in silver heels.

They took turns to show off their cat-walking steps as they gave some stylish poses. The models exuded confidence and proved that they were ready for the fashion show.

The registration of models for the GTCo fashion week commenced on September 6th and closed on September 20th, 2024. The event is a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s fashion to a global audience.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the models' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions the kids models' video below:

@cute__amaka:

"Gtco go hear am. They never see anything."

@guchyfierce:

"I think they have no business wearing heels that high."

@agbor_okirika_vendor:

"Me as an adult if I wear that kind heals na hospital bed straight with a 1000 fracture on my bones."

@_.adora:

"My ankles would break with that length of heels."

1s2____:

"Gaslighting Gtco to pick them, lmao."

@iibim:

"I can't even walk in those. I give it to them."

@aidee.nj:

"Go and study your quantitative reasoning. Your time will come babies."

@kamsy_chu_lee_:

"Give them the money already."

Girl catwalks in heels

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young girl had captivated netizens with her cat-walking skills in a video that has melted hearts on social media.

She filmed herself confidently strutting and turning in black heels with glittering designs on the compound of a house.

The clip of the young model, posted on Instagram, had raked in many views and heartwarming comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng