The hype that accompanied the GTCo Fashion Weekend was worth it as the event presented models with daring and scintillating designs

The event had several designers showcase their expertise in fashion art, and they brought every style to life

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the street vibes that were exhibited by some of the attendees at the creative exhibition

Creativity was the watchword for several attendees at the GTC Fashion Weekend which was held on November 9 and 10, 2024, in Lagos.

It was a showcase of captivating designs that left fashion enthusiasts mesmerised and it exuded the talents that abound on the African continent.

From rocking colourful designs made with different blends of fabric, the models slayed in accessories that upgraded their poise and made them a toast of netizens.

Legit.ng checks out some of the street vibes from the GTCo Fashion Weekend and the designs that were on the lips of netizens.

1. Male fashionista rocks pink rose outfit

A fashionista @4tunekloset on Instagram caused a stir as he turned up for the fashion show in a pink trouser and jacket. His swag and neat carriage were proofs that he was ready for the business of the day.

He rocked silver earrings, dark sunglasses, and a female handbag to complement his attire. The rose designs on his jacket showed the extent he went to look creative and become a cynosure of eyes.

2. Lady makes fashion statement

A lady @supreda took her fashion game to another level as she rocked a dramatic outfit for the fashion event.

Her attire was a combination of a white singlet and checkers shirt which she converted to a stylish skirt with a slit.

She wore sneakers over transparent pop socks and held a basketball and umbrella. The lady's outfit will not leave the hearts of netizens in a hurry as she made an impact with her unique look.

3. Haute Couture boss gives fashion goals

A lady @rho_diyah and founder of Haute Couture showed off her fashion side as she slayed in a black and white outfit at the fashion show.

Her white shirt, black singlet, net skirt, and black shoes gave her away. She noted she wore the apparel to explore her fashion side.

4. Fashionista turns heads in gold outfit

A fashionista @cutteyeka gave some fashion goals in his gleaming gold outfit which got him palatable comments on social media.

He wrapped the gold fabric around his waist and rocked a matching top for the event. All eyes were on him as netizens wondered what could have spurred his choice of outfit. His outfit is a worthy inspiration for designers at the GTCo Fashion Weekend.

5. Style lover rocks blue attire

One of the attendees at the event @armani_mayor made a fashion statement in his blue shirt, trousers, and long fur jacket. He complemented his attire with dark glasses and noted that his outfit was made by @official_mickyscouture.

6. Stylist rocks revealing shirt

A stylist @snatchedbyjons took his creativity to another level as he wore a transparent shirt to the fashion event. He also combined his attire with a grey skirt over a trouser. Other fashion lovers joined him at the event and they struck some poses before the camera.

GTCo: Kids strut the runway with heels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some kids showed the stuff they were made of as they practised how they would turn heads at the GTCo fashion show.

The young models rocked black singlet on black leggings and jean skirts as they walked majestically on a tarred road.

Their steeze and composure were recognised by netizens who admitted that they were prepared for the GTCo fashion weekend.

Source: Legit.ng