30 awesome shirt styles for men that define class and elegance

Looking stylish and elegant is all about choosing the right clothing, and a stylish-trendy shirt can make all the difference. Whether you are dressing up for a special occasion, heading to work, or want to look your best, there are plenty of shirt styles that can add class to any look. This article highlights some awesome shirt styles for men that define class and elegance.

Polo shirt (L), short sleeve T-Shirt (C) and button-down shirt (R) are some of the shirt styles for men. Photo: eurobanks, drbimages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

There are different types of shirts for men for every occasion. While the variety can seem overwhelming, each kind of shirt brings its unique touch to an outfit, contributing to the character of the man wearing it. From the classic office button-up shirt to the casual weekend tee, these are the essential types of shirts for men that you will want to have on hand.

Awesome shirt styles for men

From timeless classics like dress shirts to modern, trendy designs, here are some of the best shirt styles for men that define class and elegance. Each has its unique touch, giving you many options to suit your style and personality.

1. Short sleeve T-Shirt

Short-sleeved T-shirts are made from lightweight and breathable fabric and can be worn alone as a casual top. Photo: DeRepente

Source: Getty Images

The short-sleeved T-shirts are simple, relaxed, and made from lightweight and breathable fabric. They can be worn alone as a casual top or underneath jackets, button-ups, or sweaters for added warmth.

2. Tuxedo Shirt

Tuxedo shirts are usually worn with a tuxedo, a formal bow tie, and cufflinks. Photo: @dejiandkola on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tuxedo shirt is a dress shirt made for formal events, such as weddings and black-tie events. Most tuxedo shirts have pleats on the front, a winged collar, and French cuffs for an extra touch of elegance. They are usually worn with a tuxedo, a formal bow tie, and cufflinks.

3. Oxford button-down

The Oxford button-down shirt is ideal for casual occasions. Photo: @isto.pt on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Oxford button-down shirt is a classic, versatile, comfortable and stylish shirt. It is made from thick, durable Oxford cloth. Its collar has small buttons that keep it in place, making it easy to wear without a tie. This shirt is ideal for smart-casual occasions and works well with jeans, chinos, or dress pants.

4. Button-down shirt

Button-down shirts are ideal for the office, dates, parties, and casual outings. Photo: g-stockstudio

Source: Getty Images

Button-down shirts are foundational pieces in men’s fashion. They are versatile styles with small buttons that fasten the collar to the shirt, keeping it in place. Button-down shirts are ideal for the office, dates, parties, and even casual outings.

5. Polo Shirt

Polo shirts usually have a collar and a placket with two or three buttons. Photo: izusek

Source: Getty Images

Polo shirts are usually close-fitting and have a collar and a placket with two or three buttons. They can be worn in various settings, including as part of a uniform, in corporate offices, or with sports uniforms. Polo shirts can be paired with chinos, dark-wash jeans, or wool trousers. For a dressier look, you can add loafers or dress shoes.

6. Long-sleeve T-Shirts

Long-sleeved shirts can be worn on casual days or dressy occasions. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

Long-sleeved shirts have full-length sleeves that reach the wrist, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. They come in many styles so that you can wear them for casual days or dressy occasions. You can roll up the sleeves if you want a relaxed look. They are great for cooler weather or wearing under jackets.

7. Chambray shirt

The chambray shirt is primarily light blue and is great for casual outfits. Photo: m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

The chambray shirt is a light, soft shirt that looks like denim but feels much lighter. It is usually light blue and is great for casual outfits. Crafted using a simple weave, it works well in warmer weather and can be dressed up or down easily, making it a versatile choice for almost any occasion.

8. Flannel shirt

The flannel shirt is cosy and perfect for cooler weather. Photo: Jose Juan Garcia

Source: Getty Images

The flannel shirt is a soft, warm shirt made from flannel fabric, often with a plaid or checkered pattern. You can wear it alone or layered over a T-shirt for warmth and style. Flannel shirts are famous for fall and winter because of their comfort and versatility.

9. Denim shirt

The denim shirt is a casual shirt made from denim fabric, similar to jeans. Photo: @neuwdenim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The denim shirt is a sturdy, casual shirt made from denim fabric, similar to jeans. It usually comes in various colours, including blue, and has a relaxed, rugged look. You can wear it on its own or layer it over a T-shirt.

10. Henley shirt

The Henley shirt has a round neckline and a few buttons at the top but no collar. Photo: AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

The Henley shirt is casual with a round neckline and a few buttons at the top, but no collar. It is often made from soft fabric and can be worn alone or layered. It has a relaxed, sporty style and is great for casual days or when you want something more comfortable than a regular T-shirt.

11. Mandarin

The Mandarin shirt is a stylish choice for casual and semi-formal occasions and is also perfect for balmy days. Photo: Ranta Images

Source: Getty Images

The Mandarin collar shirt, or the grandad or band collar, has a collar that stands up around the neck but does not fold down like a regular collar. It is simple and clean, giving the shirt a modern, minimalist look. Made from lightweight fabric, it is a classy corporate attire and can also be worn for semi-formal occasions. It is also perfect for balmy days.

12. Dress shirt

A dress shirt is mainly worn for formal and semi-formal occasions. Photo: @tailoredathlete on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A dress shirt is a long-sleeved, button-down shirt mostly worn for formal and semi-formal occasions. They are often made from high-quality cotton or silk. The dress shirt is best showcased alongside a suit at a formal event or within office walls.

13. Hawaiian shirt

Hawaiian shirts are ideal for beach vacations, summer parties, or a relaxed weekend. Photo: Deagreez

Source: Getty Images

Hawaiian shirts, also known as Aloha shirts, are colourful, short-sleeved shirts often featuring tropical prints like flowers, palm trees, or beaches. They offer a fun way to inject colour and personality into your wardrobe and are ideal for beach vacations, summer parties, or a relaxed weekend.

14. Cuban collar shirt

The Cuban collar shirt is often made from lightweight fabrics, making it great for warm weather. Photo: @thegermanstoresl on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Cuban or camp collar shirt is an essential summer item that every man should incorporate into his wardrobe. It is characterised by its wide, open collar that lays flat. The Cuban collar shirt is often made from lightweight fabrics, making it great for warm weather.

15. Linen shirt

Linen shirts are an excellent choice for summer or tropical vacations. Photo: Mint Images - Tim Robbins

Source: Getty Images

The linen shirt is lightweight, breathable, and made from linen fabric, perfect for hot weather. It is soft and comfortable, keeping you cool in warm temperatures. Linen shirts are usually casual and come in many colours, making them an excellent choice for summer or tropical vacations.

16. Short-sleeve shirt

Short-sleeved shirts are essential to every man's wardrobe, especially during summer. Photo: AlexanderImage

Source: Getty Images

Short-sleeved shirts have partial sleeves, typically finishing at the bicep or mid-arm, and a looser fit design. They are an essential part of every man's wardrobe, especially when the heat of summer sets in. Short-sleeved shirts feature various styles, with some styles being more tailored, which makes them great all-rounders.

17. Pocket tee

Pocket tees have a pocket on the chest, typically on the left side and can be worn year-round. Photo: @Habit Clothing & Accessories, @inhabit.cc on Facebook, Instagram 9modified by author)

Source: UGC

A pocket tee is a T-shirt with a small pocket on the chest, primarily for style. It is soft and comfy and comes in different sizes, fits and styles, including athletic, fashion, and American-made. You can wear it alone or layer it with other clothes.

18. Turtlenecks

Turtlenecks can be worn for warmth on cold days and add a sophisticated touch to an outfit. Photo: NeonShot

Source: Getty Images

Turtlenecks have a high, round collar that does not fold over on itself and usually ends at or just below the jawline. They can be worn for warmth on cold days and can add a sophisticated touch to an outfit. Turtlenecks can be worn solo or with a jumper for formal and casual occasions.

19. Baseball tee

Baseball tee shirts are soft, casual, and often worn for everyday style or athletic activities. Photo: @iloveugly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These shirts have a sporty look, featuring three-quarter-length sleeves that are usually a different colour from the body. They are soft, casual, and often worn for everyday style or athletic activities. Baseball tees, also known as raglan tees, are known for affiliation with Major League Baseball.

20. Knit shirt

Knit shirts have a relaxed fit and texture, making them ideal for casual outfits. Photo: @JohnnyBiggClothing, @TheoCo.QC on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Knit shirts are known for being soft, comfortable, and flexible, suitable for year-round wear. They are among the short-sleeved shirt styles for men and are made from pique cotton or jersey. Their relaxed fit and texture make them ideal for casual outfits.

21. Flap pocket shirt

A flap-pocket shirt is famous in casual and workwear styles. Photo: @plashBangladesh on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A flap-pocket shirt is a shirt with one or more chest pockets that have flaps covering them. The flaps often close with buttons or snaps, adding style and functionality. They are popular in casual and workwear, offering a rugged, practical look.

22. Utility work shirt

A utility work shirt is perfect for work environments and combines functionality with a rugged style. Photo: @carlo_clothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A utility work shirt is a durable shirt designed for demanding tasks. It is often made from sturdy fabrics like canvas or denim. It features multiple pockets for tools and essentials, with reinforced stitching for extra strength. Perfect for work environments, it combines functionality with a rugged style.

23. Western shirt

Western shirts add an exciting twist to men's wardrobes. Photo: @larazawesternwear, @homeboundapparel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Western shirts, also known as cowboy shirts, are traditional western wear recognised for their stylised yoke on the front and back. They are made of chambray, denim, or tartan fabric with long sleeves. It is sometimes seen with snap pockets, patches made from bandana fabric, and fringe.

24. V-Neck T-shirts

V-neck T-shirts are lightweight and great for casual or layered outfits. Photo: AlexanderImage

Source: Getty Images

V-neck T-shirts have a neckline shaped like the letter "V," offering a stylish alternative to the classic round-neck design. They are lightweight, made from soft materials like cotton, and great for casual or layered outfits.

25. Tank top

Tank tops are perfect for warm weather or layering under other clothing. Photo: RichLegg

Source: Getty Images

Tank tops are known for their sleeveless design and are made from lightweight fabric like cotton or jersey. They are perfect for warm weather or layering under other clothing. Tanks are also casual and comfortable, often worn for sports, exercise, or everyday wear.

26. Corduroy shirts

Corduroy shirts are designed to adapt to both cold and warm conditions. Photo: @garm.island, @hype_clothing_parel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The corduroy shirts blend urban style with coastal ease without skimping on comfort. They are made from soft, midweight organic cotton featuring a corduroy build. The shirt can be worn on cold and warm conditions.

27. The overshirt

Overshirts are ideal during colder weather and can be worn open over a T-shirt or polo neck. Photo: @adedehye, @fashionhouse_mauritius on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Overshirts are classic menswear pieces worn as an outer layer or mid-layer. They are often made from heavier fabrics like denim or corduroy and feature a shirt collar, buttons, and barrel cuffs. Overshirts are ideal for layering up during colder weather and can be worn open over a T-shirt or polo neck.

28. Graphic T-Shirts

Graphic t-shirts are popular because they are fashionable and expressive. Photo: Matthew Sperzel

Source: Getty Images

Graphic T-shirts feature a printed graphic on the front or back. They are popular because they are fashionable and expressive. Graphic t-shirts can be made from various materials in different shapes and sizes. They can have a variety of necklines, sleeves, and hem finishes.

29. Striped shirt

Striped shirts can be worn for many occasions, including office and casual weekend outings. Photo: Deagreez

Source: Getty Images

The striped shirt is a classic in every man's wardrobe. It is available in all colours and different stripe widths. Striped shirts are especially suited for a larger frame as they have a slimming effect. They can also be worn for many occasions, from the office to casual weekend outings.

30. Checked shirt

A checked shirt features a classic pattern of squares reminiscent of a checker or chessboard. Photo: Nomad

Source: Getty Images

A checked or checkered shirt is one of the long-sleeved shirt styles for men, and there are many styles and colour combinations to choose from. They feature a classic pattern of squares reminiscent of a checker or chessboard, alternating squares of two different colours.

How many types of shirts are there for men?

There are several types of shirts for men, each suited to different occasions and preferences. Some of the most common types include dress shirts, button-down shirts, Polo T-shirts, and flannel shirts.

What are some of the formal shirt styles for men?

Formal shirt styles for men include classic dress shirts, tuxedos, Mandarin collars, and French cuff shirts.

What are some of the casual shirt styles for men?

Casual shirt styles for men include polo, flannel, denim, and Henley shirts.

Understanding the different shirt styles for men is paramount when it comes to stocking up your wardrobe. From formal occasions to casual outings, wearing the right shirt can make all the difference.

