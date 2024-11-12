20 timeless suit styles to stay classy and elegant

Whether for business, weddings, or casual events, there is always a suit style that ensures you are always dressed to impress. These suit styles are perfect for formal events and professional settings, offering versatility and sophistication. This post explores classic suit styles that will help you maintain a polished, elegant look all year round.

Single-button row suit (L), Notch lapel suit (C), Patterned suit (R). Photo: @suitsnigeria, @dejiandkola on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are new to the world of suits, you may be surprised to learn just how many styles, cuts, and fabrics there are to explore. There is a lot more to suits than simply a jacket and pants—everything from the way the fabric is cut to the number of buttons can influence how a suit looks to the eye and feels on the body.

20 timeless suit styles for men

Choosing the best outfit for the occasion does not have to be complicated as long as you know the basics. These suit styles unveil how they can upgrade your look and help you make a statement wherever you go.

1. Unstructured blazers

The Unstructured suits are ideal for casual or smart-casual events. Photo: @onsclothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Unstructured blazers are relaxed and lightweight, offering a more casual, natural look than structured blazers. Their lack of padding and minimal lining allows easy movement and breathability, making them perfect for warm-weather or informal settings.

2. Single-button row suit

Single-button row suit works well in professional and semi-formal settings. Photo: @yuncasting on Facebook (modified by author)

Single-button row suits feature a single row of buttons, offering a sleek, timeless look suitable for various body types. They are versatile and work well in professional and semi-formal settings, making them popular for office and business meetings. It is best for occasions that call for a polished yet understated appearance.

3. Double-button row suit

Double-button row suit is ideal for formal events and create a more powerful silhouette. Photo: @gentlemansgazette, @repos_gentlemen on Instagram (modified by author)

Double-button row suits have two rows of buttons and convey a bold, structured look. They are ideal for formal events and create a more powerful, authoritative silhouette. Double-button row suits are perfect for occasions where a sophisticated and statement-making style is desired. You can wear this suit design at weddings or business presentations.

4. Notch lapel design

Notch lapel suit is ideal for those who like a traditional style. Photo: @dejiandkola on Instagram (modified by author)

A notch lapel suit has a cut-out notch where the collar meets the lapel, providing a classic, understated look. It’s versatile and suits various formal to semi-formal events, from office wear to weddings. It is ideal for those who like a traditional style with a balanced and polished appearance.

5. Peak lapel suit

Peak lapel suit is perfect for black-tie events or upscale gatherings. Photo: @indochino on Facebook (modified by author)

Peak lapels feature pointed, upward-facing tips, offering a sharp, formal appearance. This lapel style gives the suit a refined and sophisticated edge, perfect for black-tie events or upscale gatherings. Great for anyone wanting to stand out with a touch of elegance.

6. Linen suit

Linen suits are ideal for summer days and outdoor events. Photo: @TheRakeMagazine on X (Twitter), @goroyalblue on Facebook (modified by author)

Linen suits are soft and comfortable, especially suitable for warm weather. Linen’s moisture-resistant and durable qualities make it ideal for summer days and outdoor events. It is one of the best choices for semi-formal or casual occasions when comfort is essential.

7. Wool suit

Wool suits offer a balanced mix of warmth, breathability, and durability, making them suitable for cooler weather. Wool naturally resists wrinkles and is highly insulating, ideal for year-round wear. They are best for business environments and formal gatherings, providing comfort and style in various climates.

8. Full canvas suit

Full canvas suit is suited for formal events or business settings. Photo: @dapperbespoke, @hugoboss on Facebook (modified by author)

Full canvas suits are fully lined with canvas, enhancing the suit’s structure and moulding to the body over time. They are highly durable, offering an excellent fit and longevity, ideal for frequent wear. Best suited for formal events or business settings where a refined look and quality are priorities.

9. Single-button suit

One-button suit is ideal where a simplified look is desired. Photo: @Eurosuit on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Single-button suits are a modern, minimalist choice, often giving a sleek, streamlined silhouette. They are popular in evening or formal settings, providing a contemporary twist to traditional styles. It is ideal for black-tie events and settings where a stylish, simplified look is desired.

10. Two-button Suit

Two-button suit are best for everyday office wear. Photo: @cityofeugene on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Two-button suits are a classic and versatile choice, flattering for most body types. They offer a balanced, timeless look, making them suitable for professional and formal settings. Best for everyday office wear or events where a polished appearance is needed.

11. Three-piece suit

Three-piece suit includes a jacket, trousers, and a matching waistcoat. Photo: @IsraeMbonyi on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A three-piece suit includes a jacket, trousers, and a matching waistcoat, giving a layered, formal look. It’s stylish for weddings, formal events, or important business meetings. It is ideal for occasions where a polished, distinguished appearance is essential.

12. Half canvas suit

Half canvas suit is best for regular professional or semi-formal wear. Photo: @bespoketbilisi on Instagram (modified by author)

Half canvas suits have a canvas layer across the chest and lapels, providing structure without full weight. This option gives a tailored feel at a lower cost than full canvas, with a great blend of comfort and durability. It is perfect for those who want a structured look with enhanced mobility for regular professional or semi-formal wear.

13. Patterned suit

Patterned suits, such as checks or plaids, add visual interest and personality to your outfit. Patterned suits are best worn at semi-formal events or social gatherings where a unique touch is welcome.

14. Italian suit

Italian suits are mostly unstructured with minimal padding. Photo: @novarasuits on Instagram (modified by author)

Italian suits are known for their slim, stylish cut and lightweight construction. Since most are unstructured with minimal padding, they allow for a natural drape, which makes them ideal for warmer climates. This suit style often features high armholes, narrow lapels, and tapered trousers, giving a distinctly modern and sharp appearance.

15. Grey suit

A versatile grey suit complements a wide range of shirt and tie combinations. It is appropriate for formal and semi-formal occasions, from the office to weddings. Great for a modern, adaptable look that works well in various environments and seasons.

16. Charcoal grey suit

Charcoal grey suit is best for office wear, interviews, and formal events. Photo: @suitsnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Charcoal grey suits offer a more bottomless, formal option than lighter greys, making them ideal for professional settings. This shade projects authority and pairs well with most colours, providing flexibility in styling. It is best for office wear, interviews, and formal events where a professional look is key.

17. Centre vent suit

Centre vent suits feature a single slit at the back, allowing for easy movement. This style is functional and versatile, providing a clean look from behind without excess fabric. It is ideal for business settings and everyday wear, offering comfort for those frequently on the move.

18. Pinstripe suit

Pinstripe suits are perfect for corporate meetings and presentations. Photo: @edgers_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Pinstripe suits have thin, vertical stripes that add a touch of sophistication and elongate the frame. They are especially suited to business environments, conveying professionalism and elegance. Pinstripe suits are perfect for corporate meetings, presentations, or events where a polished and classic look is needed.

19. Double vent suit

Double vent pieces feature two side slits at the back, giving greater mobility and comfort. This suit styling offers a smooth fit across the back when seated, which is ideal for long events or travel. Best for those who want a sleek and refined appearance with added ease of movement.

20. Welted pocket

Welted pocket suits work well in formal settings. Photo: @ego.fits on Instagram (modified by author)

Welted pockets are streamlined, with a single line of fabric outlining the opening, adding elegance to the suit jacket. They are less bulky, giving a tailored, minimalist look that works well in formal settings. It is ideal for events requiring a clean and sophisticated appearance, like galas or weddings.

How many types of suits are there?

There are several types of suits, each catering to different tastes, occasions, and fashion needs. Popular types include single-button row suits, three-piece suits, and two-piece suits. Speciality suits like tuxedos and Italian and British-style suits add variety to specific events tailored to personal and cultural preferences.

What is a 7-piece suit?

A 7-piece suit is a complete formal ensemble with seven components for a refined and cohesive look. It includes a jacket, trousers, a waistcoat, a shirt, a tie, a pocket square, and a pair of cufflinks. This suit style is ideal for high-end events like weddings or black-tie occasions.

These suit styles offer timeless elegance, versatile appeal, and an enduring sense of sophistication that transcends trends. Whether you seek a suit style for formal events, professional settings, or casual outings, these classic suits provide a unique way to express personal taste and preferences.

