40+ attractive short curly hairstyles for black men that are forever trendy
Did you know men's hairstyles can tell you more than a style preference? Short curly hairstyles for black men come in various designs that suit any occasion. Whether you are drawn to a medium curly look or prefer a taper short curly style, the cuts allow you to express your style easily. Here are curly hair for black males to try out.
- Attractive short curly hairstyles for black men
- 1. Medium high-top fade with designs
- 2. Red ombre curly fade with a pattern
- 3. Short afro with temple fade
- 4. Smoothed afro
- 5. Beginner natural dreads
- 6. Soft, medium curls
- 7. Low-maintenance skin fade
- 8. Short curly fade
- 9. Long top, short sides and back
- 10. Kinky spikes
- 11. High fade with longer top curls
- 12. Black curly taper fade
- 13. Curly fauxhawk with temple fade
- 14. Natural fade with lineup
- 15. Tapered and dyed
- 16. Honey-blonde frohawk fade
- 17. Dramatic skin fade
- 18. Blonde afro curls
- 19. Deep waves
- 20. High and tight
- 21. Tapered afro twists
- 22. Curls with diagonal fade
- 23. Simple arc cut
- 24. Tapered cut with sponge curls
- 25. ‘Fro with faded sides and nape
- 26. High-top fade with a blonde streak
- 27. Asymmetrical curly cut with designs
- 28. Modern tapered cut
- 29. Frohawk with shadow fade
- 30. Curly red high-top fade
- 31. Curly fade with neat edges
- 32. High-top fade with curvy part
- 33. Streamline high-top fade
- 34. Sponge twists and high fade
- 35. Rounded top with temple fade
- 36. High fade with dramatic cuts
- 37. Curly fade with long side part
- 38. Low curly fauxhawk
- 39. Platinum high-top fade
- 40. Bush in waves
- 41. Mohawk with tapered sides
- 42. Hat-styled
- What are medium curly hairstyles for black males?
- How do black men style short, curly hair?
- Does short curly hair make you look younger?
If you do not have much time in the morning or do not enjoy spending hours on your hair, then a short style is perfect for you. Short hair is easier to manage than long hair. From the mohawk's bold symbolism to the timeless crew cut, these looks hold a wealth of intriguing history.
Attractive short curly hairstyles for black men
The attractive short curly hairstyles for black men showcase the perfect blend of style, ease, and individuality. Whether you prefer a clean, tapered look or a voluminous afro, these fancy hairstyles offer versatile options that enhance facial features.
1. Medium high-top fade with designs
A medium high-top fade with intricate line designs is a striking option for black men. This style combines a retro high-top with a unique, customisable shaved pattern to suit individual facial structures.
2. Red ombre curly fade with a pattern
This style combines a vibrant red ombre effect with a crisp fade and shaved patterns. The curly top contrasts the bold design on the sides, offering an edgy and eye-catching appearance.
3. Short afro with temple fade
The short afro with temple fade is one of the best curly Afro-male hairstyles you can try out. This style provides a neat and distinct look that enhances natural curls. This style highlights the edges while maintaining a fresh, unrestrained appearance, perfect for showing off textured hair.
4. Smoothed afro
Another curly hairstyle for black men is the smoothed Afro. It celebrates a classic look, keeping the style natural and staying true to its roots. Its simplicity and charm make it an effortlessly elegant choice for those who love minimalistic style.
5. Beginner natural dreads
Beginner natural dreads with a temple fade offer a clean, well-shaped silhouette. This low-maintenance style stands out with its structured look, enhanced further by well-groomed facial hair.
6. Soft, medium curls
The Soft, medium curls are one of the best medium curly hairstyles for black males. They offer a relaxed and polished vibe ideal for men with looser curls. The flowing curls create a romantic, laid-back style that is still sophisticated.
7. Low-maintenance skin fade
For those seeking simplicity, a skin fade provides a clean, modern look with minimal upkeep. Its sharp fade contrasts with the natural texture, making it ideal for an everyday, no-fuss appearance.
8. Short curly fade
The short curly fade highlights natural curls while maintaining a clean-cut edge. The fade seamlessly transitions into the curls, creating a polished yet casual hairstyle perfect for various occasions.
9. Long top, short sides and back
With longer curls swept forward and a sharply faded V-shape at the back, this style is dynamic and edgy. It frames the face while adding a touch of sophistication through contrast in length.
10. Kinky spikes
Kinky spikes are a good haircut for curly-haired guys. This style gives the illusion of thick, playful curls with twisty tips that add visual intrigue. The neatly shaped edges enhance the spikes by adding definition and structure to the style.
11. High fade with longer top curls
This high fade with long, blonde-tipped curls creates a bold silhouette. The playful length contrasts with the short sides, achieving a stylish mix of volume and precision.
12. Black curly taper fade
A curly taper fade allows for slightly longer curls while maintaining a sharp and refined edge. This chic style requires minimal effort and creates a standout look that balances elegance and simplicity.
13. Curly fauxhawk with temple fade
The curly fauxhawk features textured curls on top, with faded temples adding shape and style. It is a versatile choice that accentuates natural curls while remaining trendy and timeless.
14. Natural fade with lineup
The Natural fade with lineup is another short curly hair for black men. With structured shapes and clean lines, this natural fade with a line-up flatters cheekbones and contours. Its well-balanced style highlights facial features, making it ideal for those seeking a distinctive yet polished look.
15. Tapered and dyed
This taper short curly hair for black males uses length, texture, and colour contrasts to create a fashion-forward aesthetic. The vibrant curls on top are brought to focus, setting this hairstyle apart as a bold and trendy choice.
16. Honey-blonde frohawk fade
The honey-blonde textured top pairs soft curls with a warm, golden hue. The low fade enhances the curly texture while delivering a subtle yet stylish look that balances boldness and sophistication.
17. Dramatic skin fade
The dramatic skin fade takes the classic style up a notch with sharp and expressive sidelines. Inspired by bold designs like Nike’s swoosh, this hairstyle is perfect for making a unique statement.
18. Blonde afro curls
A high fade paired with blonde afro curls is striking and stylish. The blonde highlights add depth, making the natural curls pop for a head-turning look.
19. Deep waves
Deep waves provide a smooth, defined texture that showcases natural curls. This look is ideal for those seeking a clean, sophisticated style with minimal fuss.
20. High and tight
The high and tight is a popular military-inspired hairstyle for men. It involves a classic, sharp look with short sides and a slightly longer top. It is simple and low-maintenance, giving it a fresh look.
21. Tapered afro twists
Tapered afro twists offer a structured yet textured look, perfect for controlling curls. This style keeps length and volume while reducing frizz, making it ideal for a polished, natural look.
22. Curls with diagonal fade
The Curls with diagonal fade style combines a diagonal skin fade with curly length on top for a sharp, professional look. The fade creates a dynamic angle for a sleek finish, complemented by a neatly trimmed beard.
23. Simple arc cut
The simple arc cut offers a clean, effortless look with short curls. It is low-maintenance and has a bold shape that makes a stylish statement.
24. Tapered cut with sponge curls
This tapered cut with sponge curls features perfectly shaped edges, highlighting the natural texture. It is an excellent style for those wanting defined curls with a touch of length.
25. ‘Fro with faded sides and nape
This ‘fro combines soft curls on top with sharp, faded sides and nape. The contrasting lengths and clean edges create an eye-catching, modern look.
26. High-top fade with a blonde streak
To experience curly hair's magical and striking asymmetrical effect, try the high-top fade, which gains flair with a bold blonde streak. This style is perfect for anyone looking to make a statement with short curls.
27. Asymmetrical curly cut with designs
An asymmetrical curly cut with designs adds a fun twist to a classic mohawk. Customisable and creative, it is ideal for those who want a unique, expressive look.
28. Modern tapered cut
The modern tapered cut balances texture with smooth fades and a rounded line-up. It breaks from traditional styles, offering a fresh, contemporary twist on natural curls.
29. Frohawk with shadow fade
The frohawk with shadow fade combines a mini afro with faded sides, creating a bold, mohawk-inspired look. It is a confident style that is sure to spark conversations.
30. Curly red high-top fade
The curly red high-top fade features naturally uneven curls in a rich reddish-brown colour. The vivid hue and textured top create a modern and standout look.
31. Curly fade with neat edges
This is among the good haircuts for curly hair guys. It combines precision with natural texture. The low fade and sharply lined edges keep the look polished, while the colour contrast adds interest.
32. High-top fade with curvy part
Inspired by 1990s hip-hop, the high-top fade features a stylish, swooped front part. The neat fade along the sides and back completes the retro look with a modern edge.
33. Streamline high-top fade
The streamlined high-top fade offers a polished, precise look with natural texture. Its seamless line-up, connected to a well-groomed beard, provides a cohesive, stylish appearance.
34. Sponge twists and high fade
For the sponge twists and high fade, sponge twists are combined with a high fade for a modern, easygoing look. The twisted curls add texture, while the fade keeps the style sharp and defined.
35. Rounded top with temple fade
A rounded top with a temple fade offers a refined, contemporary style. The tall top, clean line-up, and subtle fade create a classy, understated look.
36. High fade with dramatic cuts
The high fade with dramatic cuts blends shaved designs with twisted curls, creating a bold, sophisticated look. The lighter colour on the top enhances this edgy style, making it stand out even more.
37. Curly fade with long side part
A curly fade with a long side part accentuates the curls while keeping the sides neat. The side part adds distinction, blending style with structure for a polished finish.
38. Low curly fauxhawk
The low curly fauxhawk offers a professional look with a unique twist. The subtle fade and textured curls on top create a clean, defined style.
39. Platinum high-top fade
The platinum high-top fade blends bold colour with a classic high-top look. This hairstyle features a sharp fade on the sides, complementing the bright platinum curls for a modern style.
40. Bush in waves
Bush in waves brings a vintage feel to a curly hairstyle with carefully sculpted waves. This hairstyle is perfect for special occasions as it adds elegance and highlights texture beautifully.
41. Mohawk with tapered sides
The mohawk with tapered sides combines volume at the top with a clean fade along the sides. It is a bold and contemporary look that is perfect for expressing personal style.
42. Hat-styled
A hat-styled look embraces natural curls in a way that fits comfortably under a hat without losing shape. It is a practical yet stylish option that is great for everyday wear.
What are medium curly hairstyles for black males?
Medium curly hairstyles for black males allow for a bit of length, providing more volume and shape than shorter cuts. These styles enhance natural curls and offer flexibility in styling, allowing for variations like sponge twists, loose afros, or defined ringlets.
How do black men style short, curly hair?
Black men can keep short curly hair healthy and defined by regularly moisturising, using curl-defining creams, and applying a light oil to seal in hydration. Regular trims maintain shape, while a gentle shampoo helps prevent dryness. Using a wide-tooth comb or fingers to style also prevents breakage.
Does short curly hair make you look younger?
Short curly hair can make you look younger, as curls add a youthful bounce and softness to facial features. The texture and volume of curly hair provide a fresh, lively look that enhances youthful vibrance.
These short, curly hairstyles for black men are stylish, easy to manage, and always in trend. They offer diverse ways to showcase your natural texture with pride. Whether you prefer a sleek fade, medium-length curls, or a tapered cut, these options allow you to embrace your curls confidently.
