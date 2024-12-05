40+ attractive short curly hairstyles for black men that are forever trendy

Did you know men's hairstyles can tell you more than a style preference? Short curly hairstyles for black men come in various designs that suit any occasion. Whether you are drawn to a medium curly look or prefer a taper short curly style, the cuts allow you to express your style easily. Here are curly hair for black males to try out.

Curly red high-top fade(L). Blonde afro curls (C). Sponge twists and high fade (R). Photo: @masterpiecemziki on Facebook, @deivysnicola on Instagram, @topmenshaircuts on Facebook (modified by author)

If you do not have much time in the morning or do not enjoy spending hours on your hair, then a short style is perfect for you. Short hair is easier to manage than long hair. From the mohawk's bold symbolism to the timeless crew cut, these looks hold a wealth of intriguing history.

Attractive short curly hairstyles for black men

The attractive short curly hairstyles for black men showcase the perfect blend of style, ease, and individuality. Whether you prefer a clean, tapered look or a voluminous afro, these fancy hairstyles offer versatile options that enhance facial features.

1. Medium high-top fade with designs

A man with a medium high-top fade with design. Photo: @WFBARBERSHOP on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A medium high-top fade with intricate line designs is a striking option for black men. This style combines a retro high-top with a unique, customisable shaved pattern to suit individual facial structures.

2. Red ombre curly fade with a pattern

A man with a red ombre curly fade with patterns. Photo: @_retrokuts on Instagram (modified by author)

This style combines a vibrant red ombre effect with a crisp fade and shaved patterns. The curly top contrasts the bold design on the sides, offering an edgy and eye-catching appearance.

3. Short afro with temple fade

A man with a short afro with temple fade style. Photo: @sarahthabarber on Instagram (modified by author)

The short afro with temple fade is one of the best curly Afro-male hairstyles you can try out. This style provides a neat and distinct look that enhances natural curls. This style highlights the edges while maintaining a fresh, unrestrained appearance, perfect for showing off textured hair.

4. Smoothed afro

A man with a smoothed afro hairstyle. Photo: @kayzplace on Instagram (modified by author)

Another curly hairstyle for black men is the smoothed Afro. It celebrates a classic look, keeping the style natural and staying true to its roots. Its simplicity and charm make it an effortlessly elegant choice for those who love minimalistic style.

5. Beginner natural dreads

A man with medium-length natural dreads. Photo: @dreads_and_naturals on Instagram (modified by author)

Beginner natural dreads with a temple fade offer a clean, well-shaped silhouette. This low-maintenance style stands out with its structured look, enhanced further by well-groomed facial hair.

6. Soft, medium curls

A man with soft, medium curls. Photo: @dailydoseofsam_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The Soft, medium curls are one of the best medium curly hairstyles for black males. They offer a relaxed and polished vibe ideal for men with looser curls. The flowing curls create a romantic, laid-back style that is still sophisticated.

7. Low-maintenance skin fade

A man with a low-maintenance skin fade style. Photo: @fadekingzz on Instagram (modified by author)

For those seeking simplicity, a skin fade provides a clean, modern look with minimal upkeep. Its sharp fade contrasts with the natural texture, making it ideal for an everyday, no-fuss appearance.

8. Short curly fade

A man with short, curly fade hairstyle. Photo: @MenHairstylesWorld on Facebook (modified by author)

The short curly fade highlights natural curls while maintaining a clean-cut edge. The fade seamlessly transitions into the curls, creating a polished yet casual hairstyle perfect for various occasions.

9. Long top, short sides and back

A long top, short sides and back hairstyle for men. Photo: @kayzplace on Instagram (modified by author)

With longer curls swept forward and a sharply faded V-shape at the back, this style is dynamic and edgy. It frames the face while adding a touch of sophistication through contrast in length.

10. Kinky spikes

A man with kinky spikes. Photo: @AFROPUNK on Facebook (modified by author)

Kinky spikes are a good haircut for curly-haired guys. This style gives the illusion of thick, playful curls with twisty tips that add visual intrigue. The neatly shaped edges enhance the spikes by adding definition and structure to the style.

11. High fade with longer top curls

High fade with longer top curls design for men. Photo: @LARGE-unisex-saloon on Facebook (modified by author)

This high fade with long, blonde-tipped curls creates a bold silhouette. The playful length contrasts with the short sides, achieving a stylish mix of volume and precision.

12. Black curly taper fade

A man with a black curly taper fades hairstyle. Photo: @taperfadelow on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A curly taper fade allows for slightly longer curls while maintaining a sharp and refined edge. This chic style requires minimal effort and creates a standout look that balances elegance and simplicity.

13. Curly fauxhawk with temple fade

A man with curly fauxhawk with a temple fade design. Photo: @TopMensHair on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The curly fauxhawk features textured curls on top, with faded temples adding shape and style. It is a versatile choice that accentuates natural curls while remaining trendy and timeless.

14. Natural fade with lineup

The Natural fade with lineup is another short curly hair for black men. With structured shapes and clean lines, this natural fade with a line-up flatters cheekbones and contours. Its well-balanced style highlights facial features, making it ideal for those seeking a distinctive yet polished look.

15. Tapered and dyed

A man with a tapered and dyed hairstyle. Photo: @dapperbarbershop on Instagram (modified by author)

This taper short curly hair for black males uses length, texture, and colour contrasts to create a fashion-forward aesthetic. The vibrant curls on top are brought to focus, setting this hairstyle apart as a bold and trendy choice.

16. Honey-blonde frohawk fade

A man with a honey-blonde frohawk fade hairstyle. Photo: @TopMensHair on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The honey-blonde textured top pairs soft curls with a warm, golden hue. The low fade enhances the curly texture while delivering a subtle yet stylish look that balances boldness and sophistication.

17. Dramatic skin fade

A man with a dramatic skin fade hairstyle. Photo: @therealsosab on Instagram (modified by author)

The dramatic skin fade takes the classic style up a notch with sharp and expressive sidelines. Inspired by bold designs like Nike’s swoosh, this hairstyle is perfect for making a unique statement.

18. Blonde afro curls

A man with blonde afro curls. Photo: @fashionterest on Facebook (modified by author)

A high fade paired with blonde afro curls is striking and stylish. The blonde highlights add depth, making the natural curls pop for a head-turning look.

19. Deep waves

Deep waves provide a smooth, defined texture that showcases natural curls. This look is ideal for those seeking a clean, sophisticated style with minimal fuss.

20. High and tight

The high and tight is a popular military-inspired hairstyle for men. It involves a classic, sharp look with short sides and a slightly longer top. It is simple and low-maintenance, giving it a fresh look.

21. Tapered afro twists

A man with a tapered afro twists hairstyle. Photo: @hairsurgery1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tapered afro twists offer a structured yet textured look, perfect for controlling curls. This style keeps length and volume while reducing frizz, making it ideal for a polished, natural look.

22. Curls with diagonal fade

A boy with curls and a diagonal fade hairstyle. Photo: @curlsponge on Instagram (modified by author)

The Curls with diagonal fade style combines a diagonal skin fade with curly length on top for a sharp, professional look. The fade creates a dynamic angle for a sleek finish, complemented by a neatly trimmed beard.

23. Simple arc cut

The simple arc cut offers a clean, effortless look with short curls. It is low-maintenance and has a bold shape that makes a stylish statement.

24. Tapered cut with sponge curls

A young man with a tapered cut with sponge twists. Photo: @TheRealCurlsponge on Facebook (modified by author)

This tapered cut with sponge curls features perfectly shaped edges, highlighting the natural texture. It is an excellent style for those wanting defined curls with a touch of length.

25. ‘Fro with faded sides and nape

A man with Fro with faded sides and nape hairstyle. Photo: @keepbarber on Facebook (modified by author)

This ‘fro combines soft curls on top with sharp, faded sides and nape. The contrasting lengths and clean edges create an eye-catching, modern look.

26. High-top fade with a blonde streak

A man with a high-top fade with a blonde streak hairstyle. Photo: @Thêê-Mîghty-Bôbbyon Facebook (modified by author)

To experience curly hair's magical and striking asymmetrical effect, try the high-top fade, which gains flair with a bold blonde streak. This style is perfect for anyone looking to make a statement with short curls.

27. Asymmetrical curly cut with designs

A young man with asymmetrical curly cut designs. Photo: @topmenshaircuts on Facebook (modified by author)

An asymmetrical curly cut with designs adds a fun twist to a classic mohawk. Customisable and creative, it is ideal for those who want a unique, expressive look.

28. Modern tapered cut

A man with a modern tapered cut. Photo: @taperfadelow on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The modern tapered cut balances texture with smooth fades and a rounded line-up. It breaks from traditional styles, offering a fresh, contemporary twist on natural curls.

29. Frohawk with shadow fade

A man with Frohawk with shadow fade hairstyle. Photo: @aaron_5495 on Instagram (modified by author)

The frohawk with shadow fade combines a mini afro with faded sides, creating a bold, mohawk-inspired look. It is a confident style that is sure to spark conversations.

30. Curly red high-top fade

A man with a curly red high-top fade. Photo: @themobilebarbershopp on Instagram (modified by author)

The curly red high-top fade features naturally uneven curls in a rich reddish-brown colour. The vivid hue and textured top create a modern and standout look.

31. Curly fade with neat edges

A man with a curly fade with neat edges. Photo: @Shape-shifters on Facebook (modified by author)

This is among the good haircuts for curly hair guys. It combines precision with natural texture. The low fade and sharply lined edges keep the look polished, while the colour contrast adds interest.

32. High-top fade with curvy part

A man with high-top fade with curvy part design. Photo: @barberstyledirectory on Instagram (modified by author)

Inspired by 1990s hip-hop, the high-top fade features a stylish, swooped front part. The neat fade along the sides and back completes the retro look with a modern edge.

33. Streamline high-top fade

The streamlined high-top fade offers a polished, precise look with natural texture. Its seamless line-up, connected to a well-groomed beard, provides a cohesive, stylish appearance.

34. Sponge twists and high fade

A man with sponge twists and a high fade hairstyle. Photo: @curlsponge on Instagram (modified by author)

For the sponge twists and high fade, sponge twists are combined with a high fade for a modern, easygoing look. The twisted curls add texture, while the fade keeps the style sharp and defined.

35. Rounded top with temple fade

A young man with a rounded top with temple fade. Photo: @WFBARBERSHOP on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A rounded top with a temple fade offers a refined, contemporary style. The tall top, clean line-up, and subtle fade create a classy, understated look.

36. High fade with dramatic cuts

A man with a high fade with dramatic cuts hairstyle. Photo: @ProfessionalBarbers on Facebook (modified by author)

The high fade with dramatic cuts blends shaved designs with twisted curls, creating a bold, sophisticated look. The lighter colour on the top enhances this edgy style, making it stand out even more.

37. Curly fade with long side part

A man with a curly fade with long side part hairstyle. Photo: @TopMensHair on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A curly fade with a long side part accentuates the curls while keeping the sides neat. The side part adds distinction, blending style with structure for a polished finish.

38. Low curly fauxhawk

A man with a low curly fauxhawk hairstyle. Photo: @afrobarberbr on Facebook (modified by author)

The low curly fauxhawk offers a professional look with a unique twist. The subtle fade and textured curls on top create a clean, defined style.

39. Platinum high-top fade

A man with a platinum high-top fade hairstyle. Photo: @amber.hernandez.hair on Instagram (modified by author)

The platinum high-top fade blends bold colour with a classic high-top look. This hairstyle features a sharp fade on the sides, complementing the bright platinum curls for a modern style.

40. Bush in waves

Bush in waves brings a vintage feel to a curly hairstyle with carefully sculpted waves. This hairstyle is perfect for special occasions as it adds elegance and highlights texture beautifully.

41. Mohawk with tapered sides

The mohawk with tapered sides combines volume at the top with a clean fade along the sides. It is a bold and contemporary look that is perfect for expressing personal style.

42. Hat-styled

A man with a hat-styled hairstyle. Photo: @_shearperfection on Instagram (modified by author)

A hat-styled look embraces natural curls in a way that fits comfortably under a hat without losing shape. It is a practical yet stylish option that is great for everyday wear.

What are medium curly hairstyles for black males?

Medium curly hairstyles for black males allow for a bit of length, providing more volume and shape than shorter cuts. These styles enhance natural curls and offer flexibility in styling, allowing for variations like sponge twists, loose afros, or defined ringlets.

How do black men style short, curly hair?

Black men can keep short curly hair healthy and defined by regularly moisturising, using curl-defining creams, and applying a light oil to seal in hydration. Regular trims maintain shape, while a gentle shampoo helps prevent dryness. Using a wide-tooth comb or fingers to style also prevents breakage.

Does short curly hair make you look younger?

Short curly hair can make you look younger, as curls add a youthful bounce and softness to facial features. The texture and volume of curly hair provide a fresh, lively look that enhances youthful vibrance.

These short, curly hairstyles for black men are stylish, easy to manage, and always in trend. They offer diverse ways to showcase your natural texture with pride. Whether you prefer a sleek fade, medium-length curls, or a tapered cut, these options allow you to embrace your curls confidently.

