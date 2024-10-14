Global site navigation

15 latest styles for organza tops in Nigeria for a trendy and classy look
Fashion

by  Isaac Wangethi 5 min read

Modern textiles like organza are becoming increasingly popular in the fashion industry. There is now a vast assortment of women's organza dresses and tops. Organza tops in Nigeria are a wonderful example of combining modern and classic styles for a sophisticated contemporary look.

Ladies displaying different organza top styles
Different organza tops designs for ladies. Photo: @neptunesfemale_clothing, @violeta_bysangzuali on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Organza is a sheer, delicate cloth with a simple weave. It is woven using contemporary synthetic material, guaranteeing the fabric's strength and texture of nylon or polyester threads. Fashion designers who want to give their pieces volume and airiness adore the crunchy drape of organza.

Organza tops in Nigeria

Organza fabrics are extremely high-grade and have an ethereal quality sense, whether woven of pure natural silk or combined with sophisticated synthetic materials. Here is a list of organza tops in Nigeria to try out for a glamorous look.

1. Puff sleeve designs

Two ladies in puff sleeve organza tops
Puff sleeve organza tops are perfect for romantic dinners. Photo: @itohandena on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Puff-sleeved organza tops are a fantastic way to add softness and romance to any outfit. They are breezy and light, making them ideal for the warmer months. The puffy sleeves offer some drama and elegance, while the fabric adds a subtle textural enhancement to any outfit.

2. Ruffle tops

Two model ruffle organza tops
A ruffle organza top offers an elegant and aesthetically pleasant charm. Photo: @fashioncole on Instagram, @souirezz on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This is one of the ideal organza blouse styles. It has plenty of texture and fun thanks to its tiered ruffles designed to be a showpiece. Women's organza tops with ruffles are a great way to add a stylish and feminine touch to any ensemble.

They may have an elegant and aesthetically pleasant charm. With any combination, the lightweight fabric adds a whimsical touch and creates movement.

3. Crop top designs

Two ladies showing different colour crop organza tops
Crop organza tops look elegant with high-waisted jeans. Photo: @affordable_boyfriend_jeans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Wear an organza crop top to add some flare to your regular outfits. This crop top brightens your summertime look and looks great with high-waisted jeans. The sheer fabric keeps the whole look airy and light while adding a hint of charm.

This crop top effortlessly combines a traditional look with modern styles, guaranteeing a stylish appearance. To keep up with the latest organza top styles, it adds variety and a flirtatious edge to your wardrobe.

4. Organza wrap tops

Two women showcasing different organza wrap tops
Organza wrap top draws attention to your waist. Photo: @fashioncole, @aprilalexshop on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This gorgeous wrap top is all you need to update your wardrobe because it draws attention to your waist. Reaching out at the front and revealing décolletage at the neckline, the attractive shape of the wrap-front top highlights your natural figure. With wrap shirts, both slim and baggy jeans look great, but you can dress them up with a bold lip.

5. Flower top design

A lady donning a yellow flower organza top
A flower organza top is associated with elegance, opulence, and modesty. Photo: @fashioncole on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Organza flower top is one of the ideal organza top styles for wedding choice. It pays homage to the exquisite flowers that are delicately appliquéd over its surface, giving the impression that it is floating above the sheer fabric. This changes from a flawless daytime outfit to a truly magnificent evening scene. Its subtle flower pattern will give an endearing and exuberant vitality.

6. Polka dot design

Two ladies displaying red and pink polka dot organza top
Polka dot tops bring a touch of classic elegance. Photo: @sangboihi_design_studio, @bluecollectionbylu on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This shirt combines a chic design with the refined feel of organza with polka dots. The polka dot pattern lends a touch of classic elegance, and the sheer, lightweight fabric feels airy. Polka dot organza tops are the latest organza styles in Nigeria among celebrities.

7. Off-shoulder organza top

A lady showing a black off-shoulder organza top
An off-shoulder organza top is perfect for casual daytime outings and evening events. Photo: @breadnbutterofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Off-shoulder tops provide contemporary clothing with an alluring charm. Are you brave enough to show off a little flirtation? All it takes to transition this top from a glammed-up to a casual look is to change the bottoms. It matches well with high-waist jeans or skirts for evening events.

8. Pleated designs

Two ladies in pleated organza tops
Pleated organza tops bring an intriguing visual appeal. Photo: @neptunesfemale_clothing on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

A pleated organza top is an artistry, carefully pleated for a textured, sophisticated look. The weightless fabric of this choice is enhanced by the sculptural design, offering functionality in great fashion. It is ideal for anyone working in fields related to the arts. Pleats have an intriguing visual appeal that is both contemporary and timeless.

9. Silk organza styles

Ladies showcasing different colours of silk organza top
Silk organza tops are a stylish, adventurous, and comfortable fit. Photo: @fashioncole on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The advantages of organza include its breathability and lightweight, paired with the exquisite sheen of silk, making it a garment appropriate for a homemaker. It is a stylish, adventurous, and comfortable option for dressing up. Ordinary organza can be made with this silk combination, adding a glamorous touch to your look.

10. Organza off-shoulder crop tops

Women displaying variations of off-shoulder crop top
An off-shoulder crop top brings an ideal look for a night out. Photo: @label.anvi, @fashioncole on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This crop top features adorable short puffy sleeves, an off-the-shoulder silhouette, and a bar dot neckline. It has a poly knit lining and is composed of organza satin. You can add a shoulder purse, black trousers, and stilettos to finish a look for a night out.

11. Tie-neck organza top styles

A black-cream flowery tie-neck top and a maroon tie-neck organza top designs
Tie-neck organza tops are the perfect attire for a formal office. Photo: @handmadeinnigeria on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Organza tops with ties at the neck are trendy. You may dress this exquisite and sensual floating pattern up or down to suit your mood. To draw attention to the details of your figure, it is hemmed above the waist. They are an ideal choice for elegant organza blouses for a sophisticated look.

12. Turtle neck organza tops

A black and white turtle neck organza tops
A turtle neck organza top gives you a unique and classy look. Photo: @fashioncole on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

You might look steamy and attractive in a high-neck top. It offers a unique and classy look with delicate detail to your sophistication. Wear this blouse with denim pants and white shoes for a put-together look.

13. Embroidered corset organza tops

Ladies displaying white embroidered corset organza tops
Embroidered corset organza tops are made of high-quality fabrics. Photo: @ananyapraveen_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Corset tops add flair to your formal outfit. It is lightweight and breathable because it is made of high-quality fabrics. It also transcends elegance with its stylish embroidered design. Finish the look with slip-on shoes and slim-fitting trousers.

14. Flared sleeves organza top

A lady wearing a pink flared sleeves organza top
Flared sleeves organza top exudes elegance and playfulness. Photo: @titibelo_ (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Wear an organza top with flare sleeves to up your style game. Crafted with precision from premium fabric, it adds style and sophistication to your closet. This shirt is a must-have addition to your wardrobe because of its distinctive flared sleeve style, which exudes elegance and playfulness.

15. One-shoulder organza tops

Ladies donning different colours of one shoulder organza tops
Adding some earrings to this trendy look boosts your confidence. Photo: @rileyslondon16 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The asymmetrical sleeves on this lovely, stylish top go well with the overall design of the top. It can be worn with a high waist, wide-leg slack, or a slim pencil skirt to complete your look. Adding some earrings to the look is essential.

Is organza still in trend?

Organza is still in trend, especially because of its sheer and lightweight qualities, which add ethereal elegance to any outfit.

When can you wear organza?

Organza tops are known for their sheer, lightweight, and crisp texture, making them ideal for formal wear, bridal attire, and decorative purposes.

Organza top styles are perfect for any event. Every piece has a flowing, organza-lightly moulding texture, creating a silhouette that flatters all body types. These organza tops in Nigeria are an ideal choice if you are looking to elevate your look.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the latest Ankara styles. Ankara describes traditional clothing fashioned from patterned African textiles, primarily cotton. Shoes, pants, dresses, jackets, caps, and shorts are a few items that can be made from this fabric.

Although Ankara has existed since the 19th century, its fame has only grown in the last few decades. Due to its versatility, it is one of the most widely used textiles in African nations, especially West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com

