Some bridesmaids displayed their love for fashion as they turned up for their friend's wedding in pink attires

They revealed who the bride was to them and shared how they felt about her tying the nuptial knot with her husband

Some social media users rated the outfits of the bridesmaids and some people shared their displeasure at those who exposed their bosoms

Fashion was on display as a bride Angy Frosh got married to her husband in a glamorous ceremony. Her bridesmaids were on point in their stunning outfits.

Bridesmaids turn up in gorgeous pink outfits at a wedding. Image credit: @bshot_it_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While the bride rocked a blue dress, her bridesmaids slayed in pink outfits. In a video, the ladies said they loved the bride, wish her well, and prayed that her marriage would last forever.

One of her bridesmaids, who looked dazzling in her corset dress and 'gele' said Angy is her best friend, and she felt proud of her as she got married. She said she has waited for this day for so long. According to her, her friend's wedding day was her happiest day ever.

Though some of the bridesmaids covered all the sensitive parts of their bodies, a few left their chest areas open. This got them mixed reactions from netizens in the video compiled by @bshot_it_ on Instagram.

Watch the video below

Reactions to bridesmaids' pink outfits

See some of the reactions to the bridesmaids' outfits below:

@_rashydah_:

"The first girl needs to get a refund from her tailor."

@beeschoolofimports:

"Trust me when I say clothes that covers are very beautiful than the ones revealing. Rate the ones that covers and rate the revealing ones."

@kii_ra0:

"Nothing you wan tell me. Na kiekie sew the first lady cloth."

@angyfrosh:

"Thank you all my girlies."

@iamtopytee_:

"So much beauty in modesty. Just take a look at the 4th lady all covered up and looking so classy and nice."

@dahmieloriah:

"Ladies try and cover your man property. To be honest they don’t really like you showing it out for people to see only a real man that loves you will tell you this."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng