Fashion and style mean different things to different people, while some people love the minimalist style, others go for the bold and daring.

Popular TV host and actress, Nancy Isime has a beautiful frame and as someone who falls in the bold and daring category, she knows her onions.

Nancy knows how to switch from corporate to casual in the twinkle of an eye and she is also not afraid to go over the edge.

Nancy Isime in different cute outfits Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The TV host loves to show off her gorgeous legs in thigh-high dresses and minis which consist of shorts, mini skirts and midi dresses.

If you have the confidence to show some skin like Nancy, Legit.ng has put together some photos from her colourful Instagram page to guide you.

1. Keeping it black

This black outfit shows off not only skin and legs but also the necessary curves.

2. Ankara mix and match

Show up for casual work or meetings in this number, exposing the right amount of skin.

You can keep a spaghetti top in your bag for some 'after seriousness' slay.

3. The adire bow skirt

You need a lot of confidence to strut into any gathering with this adire mini skirt. Confidence is something the actress definitely has in abundance.

4. Figure flaunt skirt

This is another mini that we love on Nancy, it's giving play and chill vibes.

5. The white lady

This is how to show up and literally finish up everyone in just one look!

6. The ruffle co-ord

You wanna show up at that casual occasion without giving off too much? Be like Nancy in this photo.

7. Nollywood "bad girl"

Theme party to bring out the chic and bad girl in you never looked better. This is a classic go-to statement look.

8. The shirt dress

This fit looks so easy and simple, a perfect one for a lazy or errand day.

9. The boss babe

According to the actress, this is what a life-sized barbie ready to speak, work, or own the room should look like, and we agree.

Nancy Isime acuires Benz

The popular media personality got people congratulating her after she splurged millions of naira on a new car, a Benz.

Nancy, on her Instagram story channel, shared a sneak peek of the car in a video where her friends were checking out the new white car.

The actress' friends who were excited just like she was made jokes in the video as they thanked God on her behalf.

Source: Legit.ng