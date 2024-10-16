Singer Adekunle Gold has shared how he never wanted to draw tattoos on his body and he gave his reasons

However, he said he now has a change in mindset and life can come for someone so fast that the person becomes what he hates

He also advised his fans to strive for a certain lifestyle so that they would be able to afford whatever they desired

Singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has opened up on how he told himself he would never draw a tattoo on his body.

He said his body was not black but got a tattoo on his hand some years later. The Sinner crooner laughed and said life can be funny.

In the video posted by @Olamide0fficial on X, Adekunle Gold added that when one can live a certain lifestyle, they will do whatever they desire.

The father of one, who is married to singer Simi, noted that life can come very fast for anyone and what they hated would be what they would see themselves doing.

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's tattoo

Check out some of the reactions to Adekunle Gold's tattoo video below:

@TheTifeFab:

"But Tattoo isn’t expensive tho, though he’ll just say he got more exposure and a different view to things."

@therealdotun:

"That’s just how it is, if you finally get that money, you will wanna spend the money on crazy things."

@JustDirmax:

"He said the truth."

@iamverifedvip:

"It takes self-discipline not to do it."

@Iamskununzy:

"How much is tattoo? Every average Nigerian can afford to have tattoos. Just say you don't get more exposure now and your mindset don change. "Just be able to afford the lifestyle" when he's only talking about tat na cap."

Adekunle Gold rocks Louis Vuitton jacket

Earlier, Adekunle Gold is living his dreams as an accomplished singer and does not mind sharing some memorable moments with his fans.

He showed how he prepared to attend the Paris Fashion Week, rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket and trousers.

The music icon looked handsome and noted that he was living in his glory days and doing so on his terms.

