Presenter Toke Makinwa's fashion taste is not limited, and she can rock whatever she desires and still look classy in it

She flaunted the outfit she wore for the Independence Day concert and revealed that she bought it from the ZTTW store owned by singer Zlatan

Toke Makinwa posted several angles of her outfit online, and her fans shared how they wished she should have dressed

Media personality Toke Makinwa proved that aside from wearing beautiful dresses that show her hourglass shape, she can also slay in shirts.

Toke Makinwa shows her body in a designer outfit which got mixed reactions online. Image credit: @tokemakinwa

She patronised the ZTTW store owned by singer Zlatan Ibile and bought a green jersey which she wore for the Independence Day concert.

The 39-year-old combined the jersey with net leggings and jeans bum shorts. Her blonde hair was classy and fitted perfectly.

She also wore designer glasses and black shoes as she stepped out for the event. Some of her fans were not comfortable that her outfit exposed her legs and they wished she covered up more. Others commented on her backside.

See Toke Makinwa's outfit in the slides below:

How peeps reacted to Toke Makinwa's outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Toke Makinwa's outfit below:

@sweet_onyiii:

"Aunty cover up and be decent, you can still trend in decency. You are no longer a small girl."

@duru_maris:

"Omo this your Nyash eh."

@wiseforlost:

"Whoever is doing bbl for you no like una at all (shapeless kpof kpof na im Dey Dey use for una ) no shape .ndi ara (eves haters of his God made them and Adam destroyers of men and the environment at large (enemies of their makers.")

@celia_____b___:

"Na the yansh I just Dey look."

@yemi_adebayo_jones:

"Truly you look good in everything Toke."

