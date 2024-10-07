As the BBNaija reality show wrapped up on Sunday night, October 6, some of the finalists turned up in glamorous looks

Reality stars Victoria and Anita rocked expensive outfits and hair that got the attention of some of their fans

A hair vendor, Amanda Chisom, has opened up on the cost of their hair and what makes them sought-after

Hair vendor Amanda Chisom of LeTon Hairs has revealed what it cost Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show finalists, Victoria and Anita, to rock eye-catching weaves for the grand finale.

The final show of the season nine edition of BBNaija was held on Sunday night, October 6, 2024. Victoria Onyenwere looked smashing in her raw hair, costing her N900k from LeTon Hairs.

On her part, Anita Ukah wore expensive hair of 36 inches and a full frontal worth N1.75m.

Amanda Chisom said Victoria gave her highlights while on the show. Hence, she is considering signing her as her ambassador.

Kellyrae Sule won the show to the excitement of his fans. His wife, Kassia, who was also a housemate, could not contain her joy as she joined him on stage ecstatically.

BBNaija Anita thanks her fans

After the grand finale on Sunday, Anita expressed gratitude to her fans, whom she described as Odogwu Stormers. She thanked them for showing up for her even when it was not easy. She also prayed that those who showed up for her would also get support when they needed it.

Reactions to Anita's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Anita's video below:

@lovette_dukeram:

"Very solid fan base."

@omapoppin:

"We’re very proud of you girl! You did amazing!"

@_utchei:

"Spice up our timeline on a daily. We are here for it love. We’re proud of you."

@jomani_soul:

"You’re taking over."

Victoria makes creative dress with plates

Earlier, BBNaija Victoria proved that she was not a pushover when it came to being creative.

She showed her ability to be innovative as she made a unique dress in the house which had her fans impressed.

In the video, she had some complaints about how the process was stressing her but she still managed to make something beautiful out of it.

