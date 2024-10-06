Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard housemate Victoria has sadly left the show after making it to the final rounds

Victoria was the next housemate to leave the show after Nelly, who came after Ozee, Anita and Sooj

She came into the show as a pair and also faced tons of criticism due to her personality; however, she made it to the top four

Victoria's fans are sad to see her leave the show, as she had just been announced as the fifth housemate to be evicted.

She had a beautiful run on the show, but her stay was quite unpredictable. Due to her reserved personality, Victoria was hugely criticized for not being 'reality TV' material.

However, fans seemed interested in her as time passed and started to consider her a potential winner.

Concerning her relationship with Ozee, she noted that it was a platonic friendship and that she does have a soft spot for him. She also noted that her friendship with Shaun, her former partner, will continue.

It will be recalled that the Big Brother Naija show graced our screens almost three months ago. The show took us on a roller coaster of emotions with so much excitement, drama, anger, wins and losses.

Biggie also occasionally kept us on the edge of our seats with his new twists and turns. From cancelling the custodian game to the Head of House Ballot and splitting the housemates from playing as pairs to individuals, we saw it all, and it’s been such a blast.

Fans react to Victoria's eviction

Read some comments below about Victoria's eviction:

@poshest_hope:

"Ahh! Onyeka from bottom 4 to top 3. Jesus!! So unpredictable."

@simi_is_weird:

"But how Victoria take leave before Onyeka."

@its_mommyfabulous:

"Omoh Onyeka has silent fans ooooo."

@tricia_asuquo:

"Wowwww Onyeka fans we have really tried and surprised the public. Well done to us 🔥🔥From bottom 4 to Top 3 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃."

@mo__andra:

"ONYEKA!!!! GRACE really speaks volumes! Who can say yes when the Lord says NO!!!"

