Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has left the country as she recently shared new pictures on her page

Chidimma Adetshina, who was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, also hinted at her next destination as she was spotted with five boxes

The beauty queen's recent announcement has stirred comments from fans, as many wished her well on her next journey

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina has left many fans talking over the recent pictures she shared on social media.

In one of the pictures, the beauty queen was spotted with five different boxes as she revealed it was time for her to hearken to the silent voices of the universe.

Chidimma Adetshina to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe pageant in Mexico. Credit: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

She wrote in part:

"It is time to hearken to the silent voices of the Universe. It has called out to me for so long and today, I stand tall to hearken to it with a strong purpose; casting away all the barricades that have held me back and strongly championing and advocating for inclusion."

Chidimma Adetshina's destination

The beauty queen will represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will take place on November 16, 2024, in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

She also called on Nigerians to stand by her as she starts the new journey.

"Dear Nigerians, as I obey the call of the Universe, I enjoin you all to stay with me and stand by me," she wrote.

Slide the post below to see the pictures Chidimma Adetshina shared below:

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina joined Miss Universe Nigeria after being bullied out of Miss SA's pageantry.

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina leaves

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

anitaa__ej:

"The heart of 250 million Nigerians is with youWe’re solidly behind you..Go make us proud."

chiomaegboh22:

"Please how come she own all that boxes??"

debbyunusual1:

"I taught Nyaope Republic said she will be disqualified na."

ziniex:

"5 boxes ghen ghen, meaning her wardrobe is about to be 🔥 I trust Naija stylist and designers. Nne give us we are ready. Dear Nigerians pls let’s start making noise on all the Universe blogs. Comment her name, root for Nigeria tag all the taggables."

november_kennedy:

"Please where can we vote oh."

viviandarego:

"5boxes, our queen went prepared."

What Nigerians said about Chidimma’s name

Legit.ng previously reported a video of Chidimma announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria divided Nigerian netizens.

Recall that some Nigerians asked questions about her name and ancestral root.

This was after South Africans openly supported the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng