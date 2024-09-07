The Super Eagles team continues to attract several players of Nigerian descent following their exploits in recent years

Several players, including Luton Town attacker Elijah Adebayo, have voiced their interest in representing Nigeria

FC Copenhagen deadline day signing, German Onugkha, is the latest to speak about donning the green and white of the Super Eagles

The interest among players of Nigerian descent in representing the Super Eagles continues to grow steadily over time.

Many have recently expressed their admiration for the national team, with players like Luton Town’s Elijah Adebayo sharing their dreams of one day wearing Nigeria’s iconic green and white kit.

The latest addition to this rising wave of interest is Copenhagen’s new striker, German Onugkha.

German Onugkha, who recently joined FC Copenhagen, has expressed interest in representing Nigeria. Image: FCK Media.

The 28-year-old, who recently featured for the Danish club in a friendly against Landskrona BoIS on Thursday, has now publicly stated his desire to represent the Super Eagles.

Onughkha speaks on representing Nigeria

Speaking as captured by Danish outlet, Bold.dk after featuring in FC Copenhagen's friendly, the 28-year-old, who was previously named in Russia’s squad for upcoming matches against Thailand and Vietnam, explained why he opted to withdraw from the national team setup. He shared his thoughts on his international future, stating:

"I decided to say no because I wanted to focus on my next club, my future. It felt right to stay here in Europe."

He added, "Over the next month, I’ll be working on obtaining a Nigerian passport since my father is Nigerian. I’ll visit the embassy here in Copenhagen to see if I can secure it, and then we’ll take it from there."

Although he hasn’t yet been in contact with the Nigerian Football Federation, the process of reaching out is expected to begin once the striker successfully acquires his new passport.

According to data from FotMob, the former Krasnodar star has already made a strong impression at his new club, scoring three goals in his first six appearances.

Eguavoen to make changes to Super Eagles

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Nigeria’s coach, Augustine Eguavoen, is set to make changes to the Super Eagles team.

The interim manager is looking to switch the team’s formation, alongside deploying a few players in new positions.

Eguavoen is at the helm of the Super Eagles for the fourth time.

