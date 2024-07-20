Alex Iwobi has explained why he released his first single titled 'Don't Shoot', saying it is to motivate the youths

The Super Eagles star delved into music as he debuted his single alongside fellow footballers Chuba Akpom and Medy Elito

The former Arsenal midfielder, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, grew up in London and started his football career with Arsenal

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi recently released his debut single titled 'Don't shoot', as he featured two fellow footballers.

The Fulham midfielder has explained his motivation for delivering the song alongside Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom and Ramsgate midfielder Medy Elito.

The former Arsenal playmaker stated that the song is aimed at discouraging every form of violence in London, urging youngsters to shoot for different goals.

Alex Iwobi has explained why he released his debut single, 'Don't Shoot. ' Photo Credit: Justin Setterfield.

Speaking about his song, the 28-year-old told Evening Standard:

"Growing up in London, there is a lot of criminal activity, things that you don’t want to see or hear. With our powers, we are trying to say don’t do that, channel it into something else.

"Whether it is football or music, anything that keeps you on the straight path is what we are trying to show everyone. I’ve always loved music, I am not going to lie, but in terms of releasing a song, I never thought [that would happen]."

According to Cyber Reporters, the song was released shortly after the end of the 2023/2024 season when he played a key role in Fulham's campaign.

Iwobi scored five goals and registered two assists in 30 Premier League matches for the Cottagers, who finished 13th in the standings.

Iwobi hails Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwobi named Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, as his favourite Nigerian singer.

Iwobi, who was heavily trolled by Nigerians over his performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final against Cote d'Ivoire, said he had been a long-time fan of Wizkid during a question and answer session.

His response, however, stunned the interviewer, who appeared to be a big fan of Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

