Nigeria’s All-Time Scorers’ List As Victor Osimhen Overtakes Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Victor Osimhen has moved up one spot on Nigeria's all-time scorers' chart after his incredible goal against Benin

The 25-year-old has overtaken the legendary Yakubu Aiyegbeni on the list after playing just 36 international games

Osimhen began his senior team journey with Nigeria in 2017, and since then, he has been ruthless in front of goal

Following his stunner against Benin in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Benin in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Victor Osimhen has moved up in Nigeria's all-time scorers' chart.

The 25-year-old climbed to third position after his strike against the Cheetahs inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, and then Osimhen came off the bench to produce a spectacular finish to double Nigeria's lead.

Victor Osimhen has surpassed Yakubu Aiyegbeni on Nigeria's all-time scorers' chart. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman sealed the win when he headed home Nigeria's third goal, as the squad led by Augustine Eguavoen sealed an emphatic win.

Osimhen's goal saw him surpass the legendary Yakubu Aiyegbeni on the Nigerian senior national team's all-time scorer's chart.

The on-loan Galatasaray striker has now scored 22 goals, one more than Aiyegbeni, who registered 21 goals for the national team.

Osimhen needs just one goal to equal the legendary Segun Odegbami’s 23-goal record.

Recall that the former Lille of France striker netted 10 goals during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, including four goals against Sao Tome and Principe in 2022.

Blueprint reports that Osimhen is now within touching distance of Rashidi Yekini’s long-standing record of 37 goals, a milestone that has stood for decades.

Nigeria’s Top 5 Scorers

Rashidi Yekini – 37 goals Segun Odegbami – 23 goals Victor Osimhen – 22 goals Yakubu Aiyegbeni - 21 goals Ikechukwu Uche - 19 goals

Osimhen hails Boniface, Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen singled out two of his teammates, striker Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and sent them different messages after the victory.

As seen in different posts on his Instagram story, he praised the Chippa United goalkeeper for his performance, which kept Nigeria in it until the two second-half goals.

The former Lille forward also sent a message of support to Boniface, who was chosen to start ahead of Osimhen but had a quiet game on his seventh cap for the country.

