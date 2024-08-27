A Nigerian lady shared the story of how her life has progressed so far so good and the post is trending on TikTok

The lady joined the TikTok challenge in which people share with the public the successes they have achieved in life

In the video, the lady showed that she had graduated from school, gone for NYSC, got married and became a mother

A Nigerian lady decided to share the progress she has made in life so far.

The lady joined the TikTok challenge in which netizens use pictures to illustrate their life achievements.

The lady finished school and went for NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@faithsuvwe.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, the lady, Faith Suvwe showed people some of the things she has achieved.

Fathe has graduated from school which is a thing of pride to her.

She has also gone for the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Most importantly, Faith said she is now a married woman as she tied the knot with her heartthrob.

She has also got pregnant and become a mother. Her story inspired a lot of comments.

Reactions as lady shares her progress in life

@Ibilicious said:

"I have the graduation, Nysc, wedding. Na pregnancy I Dey wait for now."

@belfanmcologne_ said:

"This challenge is not for everybody. Na now dem go know sey school no be scam. Na only two I still get."

@Dat Curvy Leg Girl said:

"I have none yet. My spirit is down typing this."

@kikicollection1 said:

"Na only one and two I don get. By God's grace, the remaining two will follow very soonest."

@judyjudith07 said:

"Only one and four have for now...I believe I will achieve all soonest."

@Chuks fashionworld said:

"This post gave me goosebumps. Just Negodi God's blessings."

@preciousgold508 said:

"I have not even gotten any one yet."

Man becomes a graduate

In a related story, a Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng