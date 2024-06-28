Sharon Ooja's wedding is currently trending and there have been several comments about it on social media

The outfits rocked by the attendees stood them out and they looked glamorous in them and had their fans drooling over them

Some of the celebs whose fashion games were undeniable included that of Funke Akindele, Kiekie, Hilda Baci, and Veekee James, among others

The traditional wedding of actress Sharon Ooja got netizens as her colleagues trooped to the event held on June 27 in Abuja in their numbers.

Enioluwa and Funke Akindele rock classy traditional outfits. Image credit: @enioluwaofficial, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Actress Funke Akindele is known for not going overboard with her looks and she did perfectly well with her outfit. Her exquisite green asoebi attire made her look resplendent while her makeup was impeccable and almost took away her original look.

Content creator, Eniololuwa Adeoluwa, dressed like a Sultan and combined his attire with a cap and white shoes that exuded royalty. His long white stick matched his attire and made him look like a perfect northern traditional ruler.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Actor Timini Egbuson was not left out as his steeze was on point in his magnificent northern Agbada. The movie star held a blue purse, wore sunglasses and rocked expensive jewelry for the glamorous occasion.

Being a fashionista has become a part of skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie's personality. She wore a sassy green dress with a puffy hand which she blended with a 'gele'[ and silver purse that looked dazzling on her.

Unarguably, presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion king. He proved this at Sharon's wedding. Hs stunning look in traditional outfit and green cap gave him away. As usual, he rocked his signature dark glasses that gave him a dapper look.

Fashion designer, Veekee James, is a born style icon and knows how to pull off fantastic outfits. She did not disappoint her fans as she wore a breathtaking one-hand outfit that held her waist tightly. Her 'gele' and accessories exuded opulence and made her look a shinning star.

Celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, looked dazzling in her sultry green outfit that exposed her cleavage. Her massive hips were on display as she rocked a stylish head wrap and makeup that gave her a chic vibe.

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedin, was in her classy nature as she turned up in her green asoebi looking like a million dollars.

She exposed her bosoms in her out and slayed in a long luxurious hairstyle that extended below her waist. Her silver earrings, necklace, and lovely makeup showed that she was ready for the memorable occasion.

Nollywood actress, Tomike Adeoye, gave a classy vibe in her flamboyant green attire and 'gele'. Her 'gele' and purse matched her attire and made her fans compliment her. The beautiful role interpreter also created outfits content with Veekee James, Enioluwa, and Veekee James.

Fans react to Veekee James' outfit

Several fans of the fashion designer have reacted to her attire. See some of the comments below:

@callixobinnajr:

"Veekee, why you no do Chioma's outfit. It pained me."

@suomabeauty:

"President General amongst the nations- we salute you oh."

@fridaypeters_official:

"My question is: what happens to the clothes after the wedding? Dump at home? "

@diva_wallstickers:

"The neck design is giving...you don't need extra necklace to rock your dress."

@aisien_sonia:

"Style no fit finish for @veekee_james hand lai lai! Hands down to the most talented, beautiful, elegant queen.

@jumiecreation:

"A collage of beauty."

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wears pilot-themed attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka was his usual stylish self as he turned up for an event in honour of Air Peace airline.

Fidelity Bank organised the event and had its managing director, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, in attendance.

Ebuka's colleagues and fans were impressed with his look and made palatable comments on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng