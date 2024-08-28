Singer Davido's aide, Israel DMW, visited a luxurious shoe store and posed before the fashion items

He is currently on vacation and decided to visit different places including the Foot Locker store, which got many talking

Some netizens recalled when Wizkid and Davido fought online and the former was taunted for wearing size 7, and Israel visited the same shoe store at that time

Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, got the attention of netizens as he took pictures at the Foot Locker store.

Wizkid's fans fume as Davido's aide, Israel, visits Foot Locker store. Image credit: @israeldmw, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a series of photos posted on his Instagram page, he noted that he was having his vacation and the luxurious shoe store was one of his destination places.

Previously, he visited the Foot Locker store during the time his boss and his colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, were having a social media drama.

Davido had shaded the shoe size of Wizkid and when Israel visited the shoe store, the Unavailable crooner asked him to visit the kids section where he would see Wizkid's size 7.

In Israel DMW's recent visit, some fans noted that Israel was shading the Essence crooner. Others simply said it was a harmless post which he captured:

"It is only a very stupid man, that would easily forget where he's coming from."

See the photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Israel DMW's photos

Several netizens have reacted to Israel's photos and Davido's old comment below:

@lawal_barakah1:

"I hope you are ready for it when Wizkid replies you."

@zeeeknow:

"Men dey argue, houseboy dey raise hand."

@big_g_euro:

"Wizzy still big pass Davido’s generation."

@sharonchris552:

"Them wan start wetin them nor go fit finish now o…Baba dey one side with him smoke dey watch, when he releases, they go feel it."

@oluwabiggi22:

"Na him first born dey wear all the shoes now, make we no mention name."

@arikeeee_:

"Baba fit just snap his pic jeje without thinking anything but blogger don carry am as something else."

Israel DMW complains about costly London life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW shared a moment with his boss and spoke about how expensive it was to live in London.

He was being recorded as Davido noted that he was making money as he lived in the city but he chuckled.

Israel revealed the amount of pounds he spent on transporting himself and got suggestions from his boss.

Source: Legit.ng