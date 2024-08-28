A throwback clip of David Adeleke and his wife Chioma with one of Nigerian's biggest music stars surfaces online

The video saw Davido and his other half, Chioma, partying with Damini Ogulu, wildey known as Burna Boy, at a club

Massive reactions have now trailed the video as fans of both industry giants had much to say about it

Nigerians had mixed feelings towards an old video of Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke when they looked much younger.

The sweet couple were spotted having a swell time at an unknown club, as they always do, but this time, with Odogwu by their side.

Burna Boy was seen living life with Chioma and Davido in old clip. Credit: @burnaboygram, @teamchivido

Davido and his wife looked slightly younger as rocked the dance floor, while Burna Boy was seen drinking his alcohol directly from the bottle.

Fans were surprised to see that there was a time in the history of the Nigerian music scene where Burna Boy and his rival Davido could see eye to eye and party together.

It is common knowledge that Burna Boy and Davido had an online beef sometime in 2020 when it seemed they released songs just to slam each other.

Watch video here:

How fans reacted to old clip of OBO and Odogwu

See how some fans commented:

@0Chynese:

"Overtaken is allowed!!"

@OMODARATAN21:

"See as he dey rush the drink like say na him buy ham."

@starest0:

"Meanwhile all these times him no like Davido oo, but him no get choice bcs of sapa. Na now wey money don dey him dey show him real self."

@bob_banke:

"Never trust the loyalty of a Poor man, wait till big money is involved!!!"

@RichieKindkid:

"He don de big now, but obo na still king."

@TALIBAN_ODG

"Pant washer what year is that??? Try the put date. BURNABOY was never broke."

