BBNaija housemate Ada Ukah was in an excited mood as she marked a new age in the reality show

She celebrated her birthday with other housemates who sang for her and cheered her as she vibed to the song

On her Instagram page, a video of her rocking a stunning red dress was posted online, and she blended her looks with the right accessories

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Ada Ukah, showed how excited she was as she marked a new age inside the reality show.

Ada Ukah looks adorable in her classy outfits.

Source: Instagram

The beautiful lady displayed happiness as her co-housemates cheered her with a happy birthday song. They also made good wishes for her that left her blushing.

She was the centre of attraction among the BBNaija housemates as her fans celebrated her on social media.

The reality star wore a dazzling red dress and a luxurious hairstyle which she posted on her Instagram page. She was also grateful for her wins on the ongoing show.

Besides, she (and her pair) made history as the first female Head of the House and the first Heads of the House to win the immunity challenge on the popular show.

See Ada Ukah's dress and post below:

Fans celebrate Ada Ukah

Several fans of the reality star have celebrated with her. See some of their comments below:

@julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday hun."

@tonita_shippers::

"OMG look at those pictures, happy birthday to my dearest and ever most beautiful favorite. may your birthday be filled with heavens blessings. we love you mama."

@ayubawatsi

"Let go my favorite baby."

@justtope:

"Happy birthday darling. A new year a new grace."

@queen_winifred:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

@_chinweeh:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful."

Ada Ukah, other housemates turn up in breathtaking outfit

