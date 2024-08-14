BBNaija season nine housemate Chinwe was visibly angry after she noticed her jewellery case was moved from its original position

A co-housemate Sooj told her he saw it inside Nelly's laundry bag when they wanted to wash their dirty outfits

Chinwe was displeased that Nelly wanted to steal her laundry bag and she declared that if anyone dared her, she would show that person her other side

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chinwe Elibe has expressed disappointment at her co-housemate Nelly after the latter was alleged to have moved her gold jewellery bag.

Sooj revealed that he wanted to do his laundry when he found the jewellery bag inside Nelly's laundry bag. He took it and placed it on a table because he did not know who owned it.

Chinwe was pissed at what Sooj told her and she noted that she has never been removed her jewellery bag from where it was.

Moreover, she had 24 karat gold in it and it does not make sense that Nelly wanted to steal it. She also cautioned anyone who wants to look for her trouble to be warned because she does not take nonsense.

Reactions to Chinwe's video

Several netizens have shared their take on Chinwe Elibe's video. See some of the comments below:

@ihuomaadi:

"In all of this, why didn’t Nelly come out to defend herself? It’s making her look guilty. The stealing tag will forever be on her name in BBN streets if she doesn’t defend herself from these allegations."

@AssistantEbukaa:

"Sooj probably told her not to."

@MissGordons1:

"Chinwe wants to be tagged rich but no one is doing that."

@BlessedAjoke:

"I think this a setup."

@tegafabulous:

"Gold? How dare Chinwe insinuate that Nelly will steal gold, mere gold, gold that she bought me for my birthday last year, how dumb do u think nelly will be to go and steal a stupid necklace on a reality tv where u have cameras everywhere, like are you guys joking right now?"

@IkeNwanyi:

"I need Nelly to keep the same energy she kept with Ozee with Chinwe and stop avoiding her. No be only for twins she get mouth."

@NalugwaJesca:

"Probably she hid it there to accuse her. Chinwe can do anything."

BBNaija's Chinwe complains about dirty plates

Legit.ng earlier reported that as different events unfold in BBNaija season nine, one of the housemates, Chinwe, had complained about how others in the house leave their plates unwashed.

She said she wasn't comfortable with it and asked that those who used the kitchen should clean it for others.

Other housemates engaged in the conversation, and Chinwe noted that she did not come to the show to do house help.

