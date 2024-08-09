Actress Miriam Dunu has opened up on some of the sacrifices she has made for her career and how it made her feel

She believes that for every no she has gotten because of her career choice, she is bound to get more positive responses in the future

The role interpreter also spoke to Legit.ng about some of the reasons ladies wear makeup, among other issues

Nollywood actress Miriam Dunu believes in making sacrifices for her career and it has helped her growth in the industry.

Speaking about what she loves about acting, she stated that she cherishes how it helps her to become multiple personalities and be at different locations.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how social media has helped her sense of style and why some ladies rock makeup.

Miriam reveals how acting fascinates her

The actress shared how she finds acting fun-filled and her ability to interpret multiple personalities.

"Acting can be fun and I feel free doing it. I love that I can play different characters. In the process, my appearance will be transformed as we move to various amazing locations, and more."

Miriam recalls her tough career moment

She went down memory lane as she captured a moment she had to choose between her career and her relationship.

"There was a particular time when acting cost me my relationship. My partner did not want to settle down with an actress. It was so hard for me then but I knew it was something I’ll always want to do. No matter the number of no's, here will still be a yes later."

Miriam speaks about her fashion sense

Speaking about how social media has benefitted her in terms of how she dresses, she said:

"I’ve always had a particular kind of fashion sense and social media has helped me positively to upgrade my style."

Makeup is part of the beauty routine of many ladies. Miriam shares some of the reason her counterparts rock the fashion item.

"Going out with makeup can be as a result of so many things; to cover a scar, or just a habit that feels good."

