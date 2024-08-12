As the 2024 Paris Olympics winds down, Nigeria's shot-put representative Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has said why he did not attend the closing ceremony

The African champion complained about the size of the outfit he was given and noted that it did not fit him

He also added a laughter emoji to his post and it caused many netizens to bash the Nigerian Olympic committee and sports minister

Nigeria's shot-putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has lamented about the state of the outfit he was given for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

According to the Olympian, the attire was too big and it did not sit perfectly on his body. Hence, he did not wear it and also did not attend the closing ceremony of the games.

The competition began on July 26, 2024, and the closing ceremony was held on Sunday, August 11. Though the Nigerian contingent did not win any medals at the games, Rena Wakama, the coach of D'Tigress, won the best basketball coach of the tournament.

Several Nigerians were pissed about Chukwuebuka's statement on his oversized outfit and they used the opportunity to lambast the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh.

They also noted that billions of naira were budgeted for the competition but the money was siphoned by those in power.

See Chukwuebuka's post below:

Reactions to Chukwuebuka's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Chukwuebuka's post below:

@nazonnadi_:

"The Minister of Sports is somewhere preparing to write an epistle instead of getting the da*n job done."

@thisisayodeji:

"Shame no dey catch una? No single medal won by Nigeria and yet una wan attend the closing ceremony."

mr._candide's profile picture

"Yet #12bn was spent?! What a joke."

@nyinyechi0:

"Minister of sports will find one excuse now. He might say the tailor no quick sew am finish."

@mazichiko:

"Omoo! Nigeria just dey distribute embarrassment. What a country.

@nyinyechi0:

"Minister of sports AKA “Mr it was brought to my attention“ over to you."

@dike_writes:

"Worst Olympics preparation ever."

Daniel Regha slams Nigeria's Olympic performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's performance at the Paris Olympics has not been encouraging and media personality Daniel Regha decided to lend his voice to the situation.

At the start of the 100meter race, Favour Ofili's name was omitted by the officials in charge and this made the athlete call them out.

Another competitor in cycling, Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, thanked the Germans for borrowing her a bicycle for her game and this caused an uproar on social media.

