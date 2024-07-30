Rena Wakama has sounded a warning to D'Tigress' remaining opponents after a huge win against Australia on July 29 in Lille

Wakama masterminded a 75-62 win over the third-ranked nation in the world in what was one of the biggest upsets ever

Nigeria's next goal will be to make it out of the group with fixtures against Canada and hosts France still to come

Rena Wakama has broken her silence after leading the Nigeria women's basketball team to a memorable win at the Paris Olympics.

D'Tigress stunned Australia 75-62 in their opening game of the 2024 games at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

D'Tigress players celebrate after beating Australia in the opening game of Paris 2024. Photo by Gregory Shamus.

Source: Getty Images

The Australia Opals were highly fancied to emerge victorious given their number three ranking worldwide by FIBA.

Ezzine Kalu led the onslaught, scoring 19 points, to ensure D'Tigress' first win at the Olympics in 20 years. Kalu hadn't featured for the national side since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to pay disputes.

Rena Wakama reacts after Australia win?

Speaking after the game, an elated Wakama hailed her charges' tenacity.

"I have a wave of emotions. I am so proud and excited for this group. I've got a lot of girls that are hungry and really shocked the world," she said on FIBA's website.

The degree holder from Western Carolina issued a warning to the rest of their opponents in France.

"We are tough. It's in our DNA, it's who we are - we don't back down, and I just want to bring a lot of energy and passion."

D'Tigress' next games at Paris 2024

Nigeria's opening-day win puts them in a good position to qualify for the knock-out stages. D'Tigress will next play France and Canada, with the top two teams in each group progressing. There is also a provision for two best third-placed teams.

Who is D'Tigress coach Rena Wakama?

Legit.ng has also done a bio on Rena Wakama following her heroic achievement with the D'Tigress in France.

Before them, the side had never won a group-stage game at the Olympics stage in their previous two appearances.

Wakama recently led D'Tigress to their fourth consecutive Afrobasket title and sixth overall.

Source: Legit.ng