Nigerian social media users have dug up the wedding clip of Big Brother Naija housemates Doublekay

Recall that the pair Kassia and Kellyrae decided to go into the house as singles even though they are married

A video of their wedding has surfaced online, featuring Kassia's energetic dance with her husband

The wedding of the only married BBNaija season 9 pair, Doublekay, has emerged online after a Nigerian Instagram blog posted it.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported the return of Big Brother Naija season 9 to our screens on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Housemates were ushered into the house in pairs, but the Doublekay duo caught social media users' attention after they announced that they were married but would be entering the house as singles.

A new video surfacing on social media showed the duo dancing excitedly on the wedding day.

They looked so happy as they mimicked each other's dance steps. Their friends and family cheered them on as Kassia appeared to be having the time of her life.

The BBNaija show host, Ebuka, reported that Kassia and Kelly have been married for less than a year but dated for 10 years.

How fans reacted to Doublekay's wedding

Here is how some Nigerians commented on the video:

@officiall_prettyjane:

"Choi see me smiling."

@sisihalaja:

"Not me dancing with them."

@elizabethsamson2:

"The reason why I'm watching Big brother my favorite."

@sharpfragrance:

"Why you no go love this couples

@_kansy_:

"That my best couple ever, the money is married this year oo."

@its_sophiaruby247:

"They wl soon evict one."

@sisihalaja:

"Love is a beautiful thing indeed."

