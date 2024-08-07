The housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 9 had their first food task on August 7, courtesy of the Tiger brand

Housemates were split into teams and asked to prepare different dishes, making use of the various Tiger spices

Anita handled the presentation for her team, Thyme, which impressed fans of the show and has been trending ever since

The Big Brother Naija show allows contestants to showcase their skills and earn money by winning as many tasks as possible.

On Tuesday, August 6, the housemates were involved in a cooking task using products from the Tiger brand.

Anita's group was asked to prepare a dish of Jollof rice, which they enhanced with continental touches.

While it was a group effort, with Nelly handling the major part of the cooking, Anita took responsibility for the group presentation.

Fans have not stopped raving about the former beauty queen's eloquence and composure. They went online to prod Big Brother to give the task win to Team Thyme, as they performed exceptionally well.

Watch the Presentation here:

Anita and her partner, Nelly, are among the fans' favourite housemates. Many have expressed love for their friendship and crowned Nelly the baddie of the house due to her curvy shape.

Fans hail Anita's food presentation

@OwareShenel3429:

"A deserved winner. Beauty with brains."

@NuellaRisa:

"She did great."

@medinabukar:

"See our Anita kayode shame on you.:

@Elegancemillin1:

"She is eloquent."

@Amara_Enyi:

"Abeg mbadiwe did it for me even their food presentation was lit."

@Iyanu78:

"She did so well. Small brushing up and he don set for advert videos."

@ChinweDike1:

"Anita is sound."

@KaluOkpani:

"Beauty with brain."

