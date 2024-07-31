Actress Angela Udewulu did not originally plan to be an actress because she was focused on her job as a makeup artist

She got a contract to show up for a movie audition as a makeup artist and was persuaded to try out her acting talent, and it became her first movie role

In this chat with Legit.ng, Angela spoke about moments that almost made her give up her career, her fashion icon, among other issues

Actress Angela Udewulu has opened up on how she got her first movie role and why it became her most memorable career moment.

In this chat with Legit.ng, the fashion lover noted that she has never experienced any wardrobe malfunction. She also spoke about why Nollywood star Nancy Isime was her style icon, among other issues.

Angela speaks about memorable moments

Some people get into the movie industry by chance. It is not different for the role interpreter. Her initial desire was to be a makeup artist, which she still practices. However, Nollywood called and she answered.

"The first time I auditioned. I came as the makeup artist to the set but my friends pressured me to audition for fun. Acting wasn’t my thing so I refused. To cut the long story short, I auditioned and was selected and was also called for more productions."

She also shared a tough time in her career when a movie producer disappointed her because she did not yield to his demands.

"There was a popular producer and director who promised to help me in my career. I was very excited until he made his intentions clear and was making advances at me. I lost hope in making it in the industry clean."

Who is Angela's style icon?

The actress, who featured in the high school-themed series Class of Secrets, shared who her fashion icon was and the reason she chose her. In her words:

"Nancy Isime, she is simple but an elegant lady. I don’t like it too much efizy."

Speaking about if she has ever made any fashion mistakes, the makeup artist said:

"I don't think I have made any."

