A content creator Precious gave out her expensive wig to one of her friends who borrowed it for a photoshoot session

When it was time to return the wig, her fried kept postponing it till it got to one month and she returned it in a bad state

Precious said she was destabilised over the current state of the wig but her friend was not even remorseful about how she returned it

Content creator Precious Ubani got the attention of netizens after she shared the bad state her friend returned the wig she borrowed from her a month ago.

Precious shares a sad tale about her friend she gave her wig. Image credit: @preciousubani_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She noted that the curly human hair cost her N500k and she used it for her birthday which attracted her friend to request it.

Her friend wanted to use it for a photoshoot and she obliged her. However, she took a while to return it and it was in a terrible state.

When the content creator questioned her friend about the wig, she was told she (her friend) washed it in a washing machine. She was not remorseful as she asked Precious not to shout at her. The lady also suggested that she should give it to a hairstylist to work on it.

Precious said she was confused about what to do as she displayed the damaged wig. Some netizens stated that the lady changed Precious' wig while others gave their take on what Precious should do.

Watch the video below;

Reactions trail Precious' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the content creator's video below:

@dj_zenith:

"My sister make I tell you the truth no be your wig be that. She don change am."

@ni.fi.se:

"First of all, that's not your wig. Secondly, don't you dare revamp that wig and wear it? Send it back to her and block her everywhere. My two cents. Take heart."

@wummy_oni:

"She’s an enemy and she hates you. She’s jealous of you. Avoid people like this at all costs. I’m so angry."

@hannahbskitchen:

"She's an ungrateful fellow, just let it go and create boundaries with people like that. She has misused the friendship."

@shadytots:

"She switched your wig, that is not your wig, she should come out and tell you what happened to your wig."

Lady orders wig, gets inferior version

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady on X had lamented about the poor quality of the wig she got after she paid N335k.

She posted a video showing what she ordered, which was in good taste, and the one the vendor delivered, which had a shabby look.

Several of her followers on the social media platform shared their opinions, with many people questioning the quality of the second wig.

Source: Legit.ng