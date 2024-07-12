Actress Amanda Elo is hardworking and loves the idea of evoking emotions with her movie roles

She loves to look good and ensures she does not fall prey to the hands of fashion police by rocking the right outfits

The role interpreter spoke to Legit.ng in this chat about her memorable fashion moments and other issues

Actress and spoken-word artist, Amanda Eloma Ogbuagu, aka Amanda Elo, has opened up about her love for acting and what she finds fascinating about interpreting movie roles.

She also shared how she was able to manage a fashion incident that was supposed to ruin her event, among other interesting issues in this conversation with Legit.ng.

What fascinates Amanda about acting?

Amanda, who is also a filmmaker and voiceover artist, stated that interpreting different personalities excites her. In her words:

"The multiple personalities I can bring to life fascinates me about acting. Again, knowing that my character in a movie is capable of evoking different emotions from someone (audience/viewers) amazes me. That is, my actions could change the life of somebody watching. This is why I try to feature in didactic projects. Let the change always tilt in the positive direction."

Amanda speaks about her memorable fashion moment

Though the actress does not place focus on pleasing the public with her outfits, she also does not want to be caught un-fresh. She shared the fashion moment she cannot forget easily.

"There was one time I had a flight to catch on a Sunday morning for a national conference. My designer brought my dress on Saturday by 5 pm, looking like a weapon fashioned against my destiny. I decided to let go. But by God's grace and her expertise, the clothing was converted to a palazzo and bubu blouse. I was glad we made the mistake because the outfit turned out terrific."

