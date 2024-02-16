Actress Caroline Igben has revealed what her most expensive dress costs her, and the amount she spent to sew it

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also spoke about what influences her fashion style and what she loves to adorn often

She further shared what her favourite fashion accessories are, and the reason she loves to wear them

Nollywood actress Caroline Igben has revealed what it cost to rock her most expensive asoebi dress, including what she paid the fashion designer to make the dress.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how she loves to dress, her favourite fashion accessory, among other issues

I love comfortable dresses - Carol reveals

Though she loves to look good, she is also big on wearing what is comfortable on her. She said:

"For me, it is comfortability that influences what I wear. I just want to be comfortable regardless of what I am wearing. My mood also affects what I wear. I don't really have a fashion icon but there are a lot of pages on Instagram that I follow if I consider the person to be stylish. I also check out if I can follow their style."

What is her most expensive asoebi?

The beautiful role interpreter lamented the rate at which Lagos tailors charge to sew dresses. She noted that the highest amount she has spent to make a dress is N300k.

"I don't really buy expensive asoebis. It is the sewing that is the problem. At times a tailor charges N500k, N400k, or N350k to sew, especially when one is not the bride. Some days ago, I was looking for tailor to make my attire for an event, and the least I saw was N250k. I kept saying that I am not the celebrant. Lagos tailors sha. I settled for the one of N300k while the asoebi was worth N100."

I love earrings and wristwatches

Speaking on her most expensive fashion accessory, Carol said:

"It should be between earrings and wristwatches. But I don't wear a lot of earrings but no matter the outfit I wear, my earrings is something I have to wear because it completes one's entire look."

