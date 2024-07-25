There is no limit to what many fashionistas wear for occasions, and skit maker Kiekie is one of those celebs whose style is unlimited

Whether she chooses to rock corporate outfits or traditional dresses or simply wants to slay in evening gowns, she always makes a statement

This article spotlights some of the times the glamorous mother of one gave her fans some fashion goals

Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, is not only talented at what she does but has also carved a niche for herself as an inspiring fashion icon.

Her style is always on point, and it is rare for her to be caught not looking ravishing. In addition to her outfits, she has a way of blending the right accessories to give her a breathtaking look.

Kiekie knows how to combine her outfits. Image credit: @kie_kie_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The mother of one has a thing for sunglasses and has inculcated them into her dress sense.

In this article, Legit.ng beams light on some of the times Kiekie wowed her fans with her incredible fashion taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Kiekie rocks flamboyant dress

The skit maker showed her fashion prowess as she wore a daunting dress with massive hands that hung above her shoulders.

The outfit, which she rocked to host an event in the United States, was designed with a corset and had a long slit that exposed her lovely thighs. From the knee to the hem of her dress, different colours were used to beautify it and give her a magnificent look.

She rocked black and silver shoes, silver earrings, and bangles. Her makeup complemented the look, leaving her fans in awe.

2. Kiekie combines Ankara top and pleated trousers

The mother of one wore an Ankara blouse with different colours and she blended it with pleated palazzo trousers.

Her gold earrings, stylish black hairstyle, and glamorous makeup did justice to her outfit. According to her, she wore the attire to speak on Funding Creativity and Culture at the Black History and Lifestyle event in Carson California, USA, recently.

She expressed gratitude for the invite as she acknowledged everyone who contributed to her glam look.

3. Kiekie slays in gold and blue outfit

She gave Gen Zs a run for their money as she rocked a crop top jacket and blue trousers. The gold jacket exposed her chest to an extent which she combined with the high-waist trousers and brown belt.

Her luxurious hairstyle, glasses, and shoes complemented her attire. She also wore an expensive brown shoe and carried a portable bag, which gave her an exquisite look.

4. Kiekie rocks pink and blue outfit

The skit maker looked dashing as she wore a pink and blue dress for the Trend Up Awards. She was grateful for being influential and bagging an award during the event.

Her attire was made by fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel, and she blended it with glamorous jewellery, giving her a magnificent look.

5. Kiekie rocks black dress stylishly

The funny woman posted pictures of her in an off-shoulder black and silver outfit with a stylish hand.

As usual, she combined the classy attire with lovely peach shoes and a purse to match. She looked ravishing.

She posted different angles of her outfit on her Instagram page and got commendations from her colleagues and fans.

Kiekie rocks traditional outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiekie looked stunning in her blue traditional outfit.

She combined the attire with a beautiful gele and blue shoes, and her accessories were also on point.

In a video shared online, she spoke about her love for gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's songs as she drew attention to her dress.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng