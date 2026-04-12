The FG will be introducing a new tax from July 1 on the importation of beverages and tobacco products

A new tarrif cut has also been approved for rice, palm oil and sugar, under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures

The reforms also include an import adjustment tax, an import prohibition list, and transitional relief for importers

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The federal Government has approved import tariff reduction on rice, palm oil and sugar, while introducing new excise duties on beverages, tobacco products and other selected items under the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures.

New taxes to hit drinks and tobacco products Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

The policy, contained in a circular signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, takes effect from April 1, 2026.

The policy aimed at aligning Nigeria’s trade framework with the ECOWAS Common External Tariff while supporting local industries and boosting revenue.

According to the document, food imports were adjusted, with bulk rice now attracting a duty of 47.5%, down from 70%, while broken rice has been reduced to 30%.

Crude palm oil imports are now pegged at an effective rate of 28.75%, while raw sugar tariffs range between 55% and 57.5%, also lower than previous levels.

Refined salt for human consumption has been adjusted to 55%, the Nation reports.

A move aimed at boosting industrialisation, the government has approved zero import duty on agricultural machinery.

New tax from July 1

As part of the changes, new excise duties will apply to non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco products.

A green tax surcharge will also be introduced, both taking effect from July 1, 2026, Vanguard reports.

. The move is part of efforts to boost government revenue while discouraging consumption of certain products.

However, the government provided exemptions under the green tax policy.

Vehicles with engine capacity below 2000cc, mass transit buses, electric vehicles and locally manufactured auto components will not be subject to the surcharge, a move seen as encouraging cleaner transportation and local production.

FG reduces tariffs on rice, palm oil and sugar Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Transition period for importers

The policy also provides a 90-day transition window for importers with existing Form ‘M’ and trade agreements signed before April 1, allowing them to clear goods under old rates.

Edun noted that the Import Adjustment Tax will be gradually reduced from January 2027 and fully eliminated by 2036, in line with Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Federal Government said the reforms are designed to promote industrial growth, improve trade compliance, protect local manufacturers and strengthen long-term economic stability.

Cost of cars to get cheaper

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reduced import tariffs on vehicles to 40% from 70%, a move expected to lower the cost of bringing cars into Nigeria.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that imports of passenger vehicles rose to N1.58 trillion in 2025, marking a 24.64% increase from N1.26 trillion in 2024.

On a two-year basis, passenger car imports grew by 6.89% compared to N1.47 trillion recorded in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng