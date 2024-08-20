Actress Efe Orhorha has opened up on her favourite fashion accessory and why she cannot do without it is

According to the movie star, she loves to wear dark outfits despite having the same complexion and some of her friends wonder why

In this chat with Legit.ng, she noted that she loves being simple and wishes to be noticed when she dresses nicely

Nollywood actress Efe Orhorha has shared her love for jewellery and why she believes it should be a necessary fashion item.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she stated that she does not like to stress her budget to look good but she loves to be noticed when she dresses up.

She also spoke about other interesting details about herself in this conversation.

Efe shares her favourite fashion accessory

The role interpreter spoke about her love for jewellery and shoes. According to her, her taste for shoes cannot supersede her desire to wear jewellery frequently.

"I love jewellery, but I may not wear much at a time because I love to look simple. I love good shoes, but one cannot do fashion without a piece of jewellery."

How does Efe stay trendy?

Speaking on how she stays trendy and her love for simple outfits, the movie star said:

"As a creative, there are times that I just want to do things differently. I love jeans and I can wear them from January to December. With the advent of social media, I don't want to wear what is just trending. I want it to be simple and also noticeable. Whenever I wear black, some people wonder why I wear it. At times I love to look a bit colourful."

Efe Orhorha shares ways she avoids controversies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Efe loves to focus on her job and go home without getting herself involved with any drama.

At a time when some celebs are trending over one issue or another, she proffered ways some of her colleagues can avoid it.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about how she maintains an enviable fashion sense without breaking the bank.

