The Nigerian entertainment space is quite large, with many practitioners coming together with their different interests

A former BBNaija housemate, Cocoice, believes there are cliques in the industry because people like to be around familiar faces

She noted that she does not belong to any clique and also talked about women who wear heels in this chat with Legit.ng

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mojisola Sowole, aka Cocoice, is not a fan of cliques and loves to interact with individuals in various sectors.

In this chat with Legit.ng, she stated that cliques do exist, noting that it was only normal for some entertainers to belong to these for various reasons.

Why Cocoice is not part of cliques

She believes in building genuine relationships without limiting herself to a particular sector and this makes her not to be a part of any clique. In her words:

"I have a lot of industry friends and acquaintances but there are no cliques in the Nigerian entertainment industry that I am a part of yet. I’m sure cliques do exist because people seek comfort and security in familiar circles, but I believe in building genuine relationships with people across different sectors is also important."

Why do women wear high heels?

Some women love to wear high heels, and Cocoice gave reasons for this. The former reality star, who also owns a fashion brand, Urbn Cobyre, noted that it boosts their self-confidence, among other factors.

"High heels are worn because they boost confidence and empowerment. While discomfort is a factor, the confidence boost is worth it. Both high heels and flat shoes have their place, depending on the occasion."

Cocoice advises ladies who wear revealing outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cocoice gave tips to incoming housemates of the reality show.

She noted that some of the factors to stay relevant in the show were being authentic and employing a good social media handler.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she also shared her thoughts on revealing outfits and their effect on the opposite gender.

