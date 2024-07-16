A Nigerian lady who is a private flight attendant shared her experience, giving inside details on the difference between commercial and private air flight meals

In the video, she said as a private flight attendant, one eats the same meals that would be served to the VIP private passenger, which are rich in taste

She also revealed that she ate before the passenger on that day, but that is hardly the case on most days when the work demands are much higher

She also mentioned a rare occasion when she had the opportunity to dine before the passenger, though she noted that this is uncommon due to the high demands of her job on most days.

As shared by Airhostess_vlog, the lady also added that it is as stressful as rewarding.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Your Dream Girl said:

“Commercial regardless.”

Miracle Adaeze wrote:

“Pls which aviation school did u go to.”

Airhostess_vlog responded:

“Landover aviation in lagos at medical road.”

Goldherself01 commented:

“Private all the way pls.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady, employed as an airport announcer in Nigeria, shared her experiences in a video that swiftly captured widespread attention.

Nigerian flight attendant responds to naysayers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a rich Nigerian lady who works as a private jet attendant has gone viral after posting a new video on her TikTok page.

In the video, she also addressed those querying her about her major source of income after seeing the costly car she drove to work with.

The lady showed fans how she prepares the private jet for work before the captain's arrival. The woman who owns an expensive car also addressed those who have been probing to know her salary range as a flight attendant.

