Gospel singer Monique Temitope Lawal, popularly known as Monique, has opened up about her love for English outfits.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she said that she loves to wear her natural face and she can rock it to different places except when she is going for ministrations. She also spoke about her beauty regimen, among other issues.

My mood affects my style - Monique reveals

The singer said that she is a fan of shopping for fashion items, and what she wears depends on how she is feeling at that moment.

"I just love to look good. Whenever I travel around I am driving, or I am scrolling online, and I buy what I see and like. I keep them till when I need them for my outings. Sometimes, I dress according to my mood. When I am happy, I want to go all out in my looks. I could decide to be casual if my mood says so."

Monique shares her love for English outfits

The 42-year-old noted that she is a lover of English outfits and also revealed what her favourite fashion accessory is.

"I prefer English outfits. When I have traditional fabrics, I use them to make English attire. I can use aso-oke to sew a suit, though I love African fabrics."

Speaking about her favourite fashion accessory, she said:

"I love wedges, heels and trainers, among others. At times, I buy when I don't even need them. I just keep them at home. I don't mind giving them out later."

What is Monique's beauty regimen?

She also spoke about the steps she takes to maintain her beauty, and how going to the spa on weekends helps her to maintain her beauty.

"I don't have a constant one but because I love my face, I concentrate on it. When I wake up in the morning, I shower and brush my teeth, and when I am out of the bathroom, I use my face toner and clean my face well. I use my Vitamin C Serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen before I do my makeup. That is if I want to use makeup for the day. On Saturdays, I go to the spa and get a good body massage. If need be, I do my facials and other things."

Monique loves to rock her natural face

The songstress is confident in flaunting her face without makeup and she does so many times.

"I am always natural when I am not going for functions. When I go to the office sometimes, I don't wear makeup. When I am going to the market, you can catch me in my natural looks. I am on my natural hair or probably on a face cap and sunshades. But when I am going to a party, I wear makeup."

