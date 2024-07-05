A young man who appealed for help in a Facebook group has become a viral sensation over his looks

The youth said he was tired of sleeping in shelters and needed an affordable place after recently losing his home

Many ladies could not get over his looks and willingly offered to help him, while others drooled over him

An Atlanta man, identified as Bigbossd Escobar, having a housing problem, has gone viral after his Facebook post.

Escobar had taken to the "Atlanta Rooms for Rent" group to appeal for help in getting an affordable place to stay.

The Atlanta man said he needed a new place to stay. Photo Credit: Bigbossd Escobar

Source: Facebook

According to Escobar, he was tired of sleeping in Atlanta shelters. Escobar said he has a clothing line and had moved to Atlanta from St. Louis four years ago.

He added that he would appreciate any resources people could offer him. Escobar's post was riddled with grammatical and spelling errors, but many got the message, with ladies offering him help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ladies were stunned and thought he was good-looking. At the time of this report, his post had garnered over 5k likes and over 3k comments.

His post in the Facebook group read:

"Rently lost My Home Just Need a place that is reasonable price so i can get back on My feet Tired of Sleeping in Atlanta Shelters Very Quit Person and Stay to my self Work a Job and also have a clothing line. i moved to Atlanta from St.louis MO 4year ago if anybody have any resources you can send my way i will accept thankyou i appreciate it."

Ladies gush over him

Jessica Gainer said:

"I know this may seem a bit off, but you need a mentor young man. You have a lot of drive, you’re just misguided. That entrepreneur spirit will flourish with proper discipline & strategy. Once you get your mindset right then the money you need to survive and thrive will come. Try to find an older male mentor. God bless."

Tjae Purfikly Flawed said:

"I see now how so many women end up in bad situations."

Shayla Whitehead said:

"Be careful. They treat out of towners dirty here. It's cheaper on the Southside since u got a job u can get a spot on highway 85 in Riverdale. If u don't drive it's on the busline. Once u get in someone's house it's hard to get out of being trapped. Even go to the extended stays and get a room with a kitchenette. U cute too. They will gobble u up. Be careful fr."

Crystal Nelson said:

"Are you on tiktok? Please go live caus they would be gifting the fck outta you fr fr."

Shannon Williams said:

"I just have to say this: you need to be modeling! Ppl will pay to look at your face!"

Red Black said:

"Yall flirting an he dead ass need a place for real."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man tired of living in village had cried out for help.

Nigerian man homeless abroad cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who is homeless overseas had cried out online.

In a video, a man was first seen dragging a big bag in a place that has many trees. He then sat down at a table that had a plate of food.

A voice in the viral video clarified that the man is homeless and cooks and eats in the open. Although the country where he resides was not mentioned, the voice in the video says Europe is not easy.

Source: Legit.ng