Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja was filled with emotion over the amount of love she received during her wedding ceremony

One of the movie star's closest male colleagues, Timini Egbuson, made it rain money on the dance floor during her wedding celebration held in Abuja

The actor made sure he emptied his purse on the dance floor and later spoke about how close they were

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja had one of the most memorable moments during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng reported that the movie star and her billionaire husband Ugo Nwoke tied the knot on July 27 in Abuja, and it was like a cinema as her colleagues and top dignitaries joined in the celebration.

A trending video sighted by Legit.ng saw when one of the actress' closest male colleagues Timini Egbuson showed his love and appreciation to the latest bride.

In the viral footage, Timini brought several stacks of naira bundles, which he sprayed on Sharon by placing them in a bag that was used to collect the money.

The Nollywood lover boy made sure he emptied his loaded purse on the dance floor, before giving the bride a warm hug and retiring to his seat.

Overwhelmed by the lengths Timini went for her, Sharon was seen trying to hold back tears as she thanked him for making her day special.

Timini's reaction to Sharon Ooja's wedding

During the wedding celebration, Timini spoke on the chemistry he shares with Sharon in movies as he celebrated her joyful union.

In a video making waves online, the actor revealed that the bride was one of his favourite female acts in the Nollywood scene and spoke about her leaving him.

In his words:

"My TV wife has finally left me alone. I am next, I am next."

Timini at Sharon's wedding spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tebi_tebbz:

"Daddy emptied himself for one of his best girls.......don't play, Timini is in the building."

sau_dat:

"I love this new “money spraying ” method sha… everything go dey intact, none will fly."

folallurehub:

"Mohammed has finally let go of Shalewa."

ayomiide.o:

"Trust Mohammed to always show up for Shalewa."

nita_dyke:

"A non confused man has finally taken shalewa and Mohammed’s showing support …love it."

kusshyfabrics_n_more:

"Mohamed you come? You really get mind ooo."

favel_hare:

"This friendship, I love it so much."

reut_ayanime:

"This is the essence of agbada, so you can stash enough money for the occasion not to dance and be spreading arms like u are dancing to win a customized indomie cap."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

