A makeup artist, Iyalaje, has shown how ravishing she could look as she took her fashion game higher

To mark her birthday, she wore a glowing yellow dress and she rocked an intimidating 'gele' that wowed many

In the videos she posted online, she displayed her beautiful look and bold makeup that stunned many

A makeup artist and 'gele' expert, Iyalaje, proved that she was the queen of fashion and wore a magnificent outfit for her birthday.

The beautiful woman wore a yellow corset dress that looked glamorous on her. Her 'gele' stood her outfit out as it was very massive and sat pretty well on her head.

She wore matching shoes and held a luxurious purse that exuded class and opulence. Her glow was evident in the room she showcased her gorgeous look.

Her makeup was well-highlighted and looked quite flashy on her. She also wore a traditional brown outfit for her special day and her makeup was also very obvious.

She posted the videos of her outfits on her TikTok page and had her followers wishing her a lovely birthday.

Peeps celebrate Iyalaje

Several followers of the woman took her comments to wish her a wonderful birthday. See some of the comments below:

@ikeanobi backup account:

"Age with Allah's Rahman ma'am."

@Olori Ashiri:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman. God bless your new age in Jesus' name. Amen."

@OMO OBA ADENIKE:

"Happy birthday big sister."

@Iyalaje makeup gele:

"Yes o thank you Lord for being there for me."

@egbemakindedorcas:

"Happy birthday ma llnp ijn more life to celebrate in Jesus' name."

@ladytee2650:

"Happy birthday long life and prosperity inshallah you shall eat the fruit of your labor anything you lay your hand will be prosper Inshallah."

@Toyin Bakare Balogun:

"I celebrate and rejoice with you as the Lord added another year to your age. Congratulations."

