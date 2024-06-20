Cindy Okafor has opened up on the cost of being a celebrity as she shares what it takes to maintain a remarkable fashion lifestyle

She spoke to Legit.ng about how some brands can be willing to collaborate with her because of her social media influence while others simply want to charge her double

According to the former reality star, she buys her fashion items online but it has some disadvantages

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Cindy Okafor, believes that shopping online is more convenient for her though it comes with some issues.

BBNaija's Cindy Okafor looks dazzling in her creative outfits. Image credit: Cindy Okafor

Source: UGC

In a chat with Legit.ng, she shared her experience of buying clothes that did not fit her and had to give them out because the vendor refused a refund.

Cindy, who is also a Nollywood actress, revealed that it was quite expensive to maintain an enviable fashion lifestyle because of the charges of makeup artists, hairstylists, and photographers.

Quality fashion lifestyle is expensive - Cindy reveals

Being a celebrity comes with its challenges and Cindy is not immune to them. In a bid to look glamorous, she has to pay for the services of stylists and other fashion vendors. At times, they eat deep into her pocket.

"I remember when I wanted to go to an event and I wished to hire a makeup artist, hairstylist, and a photographer to cover what I am wearing. When these people notice that you are a celebrity, your bill becomes double. Except they don't know one is a celeb."

Speaking on the alternative that helps to reduce the amount spent on stylists, the role interpreter said:

"Some brands can suggest a collaboration. You may not pay for their services in this case or you can get a huge discount. They also tend to work with you with all their hearts. I feel the discount comes when one is working with a stylist sometimes. Makeup artists charge their normal prices."

Does Cindy prefer offline or online shopping?

The former reality star also revealed her preferred shopping method.

"I shop online a lot and it is easy for me but when it comes to buying dresses, it has some disadvantages. When the dress you ordered is delivered to you, it may not fit and I may not be able to wear it. I end up giving it out. Sometimes, the vendors will not exchange or give you a refund and that results in a waste of money. Nevertheless, I prefer to shop online because shopping offline is tasking and can take a day."

Cindy Okafor speaks on trending fashion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cindy believes fashion has evolved and it is not like it used to be in the past.

However, she noted that this has caused some individuals to conveniently expose their bodies because it is trendy.

She spoke to Legit. ng on how fashion makes her feel when she rocks what she likes, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng