Nollywood actor Michael Uchegbu believes Nigerian celebrities can stand on par with their foreign counterparts in terms of fashion.

The role interpreter shared this knowledge based on the fact that the outfits currently worn by our entertainers are top-notch. More so, fashion designers are not playing with their incredible deliveries.

In this chat with Legit.ng, he also noted that he has never experienced a wardrobe malfunction. However, if he does, he will handle it appropriately with his stylist.

Nigerian fashionistas are doing great - Michael admits

The actor shared what he thinks about the fashion styles of Nigerian celebs and other advanced nations.

"The more the glamour of the show grows, the more you expect every artiste to grow their brands and taste of fashion. It is not a surprising trend seeing entertainers take their fashion tastes to another level. We take a lot of cues from the westerners. It is not shocking that we are now imbibing our African cultures into our designs in the form of exporting our culture through fashion. We make it sophisticated and glamorous and it is a good thing."

How would Michael handle a wardrobe malfunction?

Speaking on if he has ever suffered a wardrobe malfunction and what he would do if it happens, the movie star said:

"I have never suffered a wardrobe malfunction. I don't pray to suffer one and if I do, it will be hugely embarrassing. Who knows? I may end up firing my wardrobe stylist. There has not been any room for that."

Mike Uchegbu shares favourite accessory

