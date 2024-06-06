Looking good does not come cheap and for one to imitate a fashionista who spends luxury on his outfits, one must be willing to go the extra mile

This is the case of comedian Mazi Okeke who is aiming to be a fashion icon and he spent millions to make some classy suits

He shared the style he copied from the media personality and the amount he spent made netizens react

Comedian Mazi Okeke, aka Price Dstn, loves to look good and his style icon is media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. This made him spend N15m to make some stylish suits originally worn by the presenter.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocks a glamorous suit. Image credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

He shared a brown suit with buttons at its front and sleeves, a replica of what Ebuka had worn. However. there were slight differences.

On Ebuka's jacket, there were no obvious front buttons and he rocked it with a matching shirt and trousers, just as Mazi did.

The father of two slays effortlessly in anything he wears and the comedian didn't do badly with his recreated pieces.

Some netizens were not impressed with how much he said she spent making his suits and dragged him online.

See Ebuka and Mazi's outfits in the slides below:

Netizens throw jives at Mazi Okeke

Several social media users have reacted to the outfit of Mazi Okeke. See some of the comments below:

@larmie_:

"Go and collect your 14.9m back."

@kingkopay:

"You still look like Nduka."

@iamnasboi:

"Money wey you for use open A buka."

@tech_xi

"No be every M stands for million. He meant he spent 15 minutes trying to look like Ebuka."

@rofia__t:

"Oya read Ebuka backward, that's exactly what u use your 15m buy. Akube."

@darkskinnedgirl__

"Ask for a refund and don’t you ever try it again."

@_iphie___:

"After everything you come look like akubE."

@ayomi___x:

"Ebuka that stop downloading at 60%."

